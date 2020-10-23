Santos to resign from Chamorro Affairs

The governor’s office confirmed on Friday that Arlene Santos will resign from her position as the president of the Department of Chamorro affairs.

Santos, who previously served as acting director of the Guam Public Library System, notified the administration of her intent to resign effective Oct. 30, according to the governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Santos replaced Ann Marie Arceo in June when Arceo was appointed the administrator of the CHamoru Language Commission.

Paco-San Agustin said no decisions have been made on a replacement at this time.