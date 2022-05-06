The government of Guam will be receiving $950,000 from the companies it says were responsible for a July 2021 incident that led to sediment polluting Marbo Cave and other properties around the Sasayan Valley in Mangilao.

KEPCO Mangilao Solar, Samsung E&C America and DB Insurance have agreed to pay the amount to settle a lawsuit brought against them by the Guam Office of the Attorney General. The terms of the settlement, and details about where some of the proceeds will go, were discussed at a media conference held Thursday afternoon by the OAG.

A subsidiary of South Korea's Korea Electric Power Co., KEPCO Mangilao Solar, is developing a 60-megawatt solar farm in the valley.

"This is a good deal," Attorney General Leevin Camacho told reporters, noting a trial for the lawsuit could have taken years to resolve.

"This thing could've dragged on and on, but we all thought it was best – and again, they cooperated with us to meet as soon as we could to see if we could come up with a resolution," he said.

Disparity between figures

Camacho also explained the disparity between an initial $18 million estimated fine assessed by Guam EPA, based on a penalty of $10,000 per violation over 368 days, and the ultimate $950,000 settlement amount.

"Our role as an office, and our ability to pursue damages is separate from EPA and their regulatory function, he said, later adding: "Our claims were based on damages that we would have to establish: damage to the water, damage to the land, damage to coral resources. So the way we calculate what the realm of damages would be is not as mathematically simple as Guam EPA, and is really based on harm."

The lawsuit was the first of its kind for the Guam AG's office, according to Camacho, and resulted in the "largest recovery" the office has secured single-handedly.

"As a lawyer, many times the law doesn't do enough to protect our culture and our environment," he said. "It's not perfect, but it can be a tool to do good things."

Of the $950,000 settlement amount, $525,000 will be used "strictly for environmental and cultural purposes," according to the AG. The lion's share of the settlement will be directed to five groups or initiatives:

• $200,000 to the University of Guam, in support of the Center for Island Sustainability, including projects that combat erosion and sedimentation of the island's reefs.

• $200,000 to the Guam Preservation Trust.

• $50,000 to the Mayors' Council of Guam for beautification projects.

• $50,000 to fund training for regulatory agencies to assist with enforcement and monitoring at construction sites.

• $25,000 for road repairs affecting landowners in the Sasayan Valley.

Carbon-offset forest

UOG, CIS and related programs and initiatives such as Sea Grant have been focusing on reforestation efforts that help minimize erosion-related sedimentation, which harms the island's marine life.

Austin Shelton, the director for CIS and Sea Grant, said, in addition to studying and testing technologies including sediment filter socks and drones, the university's share of the settlement proceeds could be used as seed funding to begin exploring the creation of a "carbon-offset forest."

The concept has been used by businesses as a consumer option that addresses the negative climate outcomes associated with purchases such as international vacations.

"When you buy a ticket from your favorite airline carrier, you can scroll all the way down to the bottom – there's a way to buy a tree to offset your carbon footprint. But that's all the way in Costa Rica," Shelton said. "So we're looking for some local solutions to help local companies or travelers or even people off-island who are just looking for carbon-offset options. ... It's going to take a lot of certifications and it's going to take some studying to do that, but we want to be able to add a lot of value to the work that we're doing."

Angel Sablan, the executive director of the mayors' council, advocated for the council's $50,000 share to go solely to the village of Mangilao, even though he acknowledged the loss of Marbo Cave as a recreational and historic site affected all of Guam's residents.

Sablan said $50,000 divided among the 19 villages "probably won't go too far."

"But if we concentrate in the village where the impact was felt the most, which is the beautiful village of Mangilao, I'll yield to the mayor there and let him and his vice mayor decide how best they feel they can use it," he said.

Sablan lauded the settlement, calling it a sign that the government "means business" when it responds to reports of damage to natural resources.

"Somebody is (starting) fires in our forests. Somebody is poisoning our waters just to catch fish. We've got to start holding them responsible. Catch them and hold them responsible," Sablan said. "And not just ... slap their fingers and tell them, 'Don't do that anymore.' Put it where it hurts – in their pockets."

The remaining $425,000 will be paid to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and the Guam Contractors Licensing Board, representing the administrative fines these entities assessed to Samsung and KEPCO, provided the government of Guam "unconditionally" rescinds stop-work orders that have stalled the construction project, a Guam Power Authority solar energy production site.

Cleanup work 'not capped based on price'

A private landowner who owns Marbo Cave may have received additional compensation in a separate case, but the OAG was not a party to that matter, Camacho said. The landowner also will be the one to decide when, or if, the property is reopened to public access.

Samsung has agreed to finish remediation efforts at the cave with GEPA, work that is not factored into or affected by the settlement with the government of Guam.

"In terms of the price tag, they have agreed to complete the work. So it's not capped based on price," Camacho said.

The AG said he expects Marbo Cave to be "restored" to the state prior to the incident that spurred the lawsuit.

In late July 2021, GovGuam alleged the companies building the solar farm above Marbo Cave failed to install required erosion control measures, including those in plans reviewed by both the local and federal EPAs, which led to sediment flooding the cave and surrounding properties after a period of heavy rainfall.

The OAG filed suit a month later, seeking award damages and punitive damages "for damaging Guam's natural resources and creating a public nuisance."

Camacho described the parties in the lawsuit as "cooperative" since it was filed, and credited them for taking "immediate steps" to begin remediation at the island's freshwater landmark.

"They have been willing to work with our government agencies and our office to address our concerns," he said.

But Camacho also confirmed that an admission of wrongdoing was not included in the settlement.

"We've come up with a resolution, and we believe we're getting made whole by them agreeing to complete the remediation at the cave, and getting about $1 million," Camacho said. "We think that's a pretty fair resolution."