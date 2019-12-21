Satellite to launch from Guam in 2020

Guam will be the site of one of nine small launch missions scheduled for 2020, according to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Rose.

Rose, who runs the Small Launch and Targets Division within the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center's Launch Enterprise Systems Directorate, told the SpaceNews, that VOX Space, which is the U.S. government-focused subsidiary of Virgin Orbit, will launch STP-27VP from Guam.

There will be eight other small launch mission from other sites, including Wallops Island, Virginia.

“It will be a busy year,” Rose said in that same article, noting this will be the Air Force’s first space launch from Guam.

Earlier this year, officials noted that the contract had been awarded to VOX under the Rapid Agile Launch Initiative (RALI), a $25 million congressional add-on appropriated in 2017 and 2018 for the Space Test Program and the Defense Innovation Unit.

The mission will fly on a LauncherOne rocket deployed from a Boeing 747.

William Pomerantz, the vice president of Special Projects for Virgin Orbit, told The Guam Daily Post earlier this year that the first launch from Guam will likely be at Andersen Air Force Base. A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority officials had been talking to both Virgin Orbit and Andersen officials since March 2018. The airport agency first needs to be licensed as a space port by the Federal Aviation Administration before Virgin Orbit is allowed to fly its launch vehicle out of Guam's commercial airport, said Tom Ada, GIAA executive manager.

"The difference between us and Andersen Air Force Base," said Ada, "is that Andersen already has its designation as a space port."