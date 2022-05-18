Saturday Story Hour anchors into Safe Boating Week

Kids of all ages are invited to join the D204 Lions Clubs, who are hosting a special National Safe Boating Week Saturday Story Hour, the Lions announced in a press release.

The Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. May 21. It is made possible with the partnership among the D204 Lions Clubs, Guam Public Library System, Guam Council of the International Literacy Association, Guam Department of Education CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Guam Flotilla 140-02-24.

Those interested must register for the Story Hour at bit.ly/3mDqc5i.

The annual observation of National Safe Boating Week will be held May 21-27. The goal is to remind all boaters to brush up on boating safety skills.

“The best boating experience is safe boating,” said Yvonne Pentz, communications director of the National Safe Boating Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping create a safe boating experience for all boaters and the lead organization of the Safe Boating Campaign. “Have fun on the water, make memories with your family and friends – all while boating responsibly.”

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in 4 out of every 5 recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and that 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets, according to a press release.

For more information, visit https://safeboatingcampaign.com/news/national-safe-boating-week-is-may-21-27-2022.