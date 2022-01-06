The walkways at Lencho Park in Dededo are being resurfaced and they will be wide enough for wheelchair users, the village's mayor assured.

The existing width of the walkways is not being narrowed down during the resurfacing, according to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares.

She said she didn't see the scope the Department of Public Works had given the contractor selected to do the work, but the original plan is to maintain the width of the park's walkways.

While the width was initially shortened by about a foot when the resurfacing work started, Savares said, she had the contractor stop until DPW provided the correct specification – which is 6 feet wide.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Just last week (the contractor) readjusted the width of his forms, and it's following the existing sidewalk," Savares said.

The sidewalk also would not be raised, according to the mayor. The contractor is placing a metal mesh on the existing sidewalk to ensure it doesn't crack, she added.

An anonymous citizen reached out to The Guam Daily Post in December, concerned that the way the sidewalk was being constructed would make it less accessible for wheelchair users.