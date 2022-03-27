Most people in Guam prefer driving their cars as opposed to relying on the public transportation system. But when that refuel light starts blinking, the tire treads wear out, or the engine service light glows, it can put a dent in the driver's wallet.

With the rising cost of gas, many island residents have cut down on the miles they clock on the road, but, some motorists, such as Hågat resident Krystal Compton, can’t avoid the drive.

“The rise of gas has had financial impact on me and a lot of people that I know. I live in the south and my route to work is already the most direct passage, so there's no shortening that,” Compton said. “Like others, my family and I plan our routes better now. We also cut back on frivolous habits like eating out and strolling.“

With gas prices rising to $5.94 a gallon, motorists who spoke with The Guam Daily Post are more conscious about the condition of their vehicles.

“I'm usually on top of my car maintenance,” Compton said. “I believe maintaining your car makes a difference when it comes to efficiency and safety.”

It’s true. Jeffrey Navarrete, sales adviser with United Tire, a tire, lube and light mechanical repair shop in Tamuning, told The Guam Daily Post that maintaining your car can save a few bucks at the gas pump.

“Underinflated tires would greatly effect the gas mileage because of the weight of the vehicle. You would need to press the gas a lot more and give it more acceleration to get the car moving," he said.

Overinflating, on the other hand, wears out the tires more quickly.

“So we go by the manufacturers specification in the correct PSI,” Navarrete said, referring to the air pressure in the tires, measured in pounds per square inch.

Compton also has a preference for where she fuels up her vehicle. Like some residents, she would drive a little farther to use applicable discounts or coupons on gas purchases. But, there’s also another reason.

“Maybe it's just me, but I can see on my gauge that when I gas at Shell, I get an extra 20 miles or so per gallon. For the record, I'm not affiliated with Shell,” Compton said.

But, is there really a difference? Navarrete said gas retailers offer fuels with slightly different mixtures or additives for different purposes. But, for the most part, it doesn’t make much difference in terms of which gasoline retailer pumps the fuel, as they all offer different levels of product.

“To me, its based on personal preference, most gas on Guam is the same. It's just personal preference based on advertising, like special additives to help with fuel efficiency,” Navarrete said.

What about mixing gas from different gas companies?

“I would say mixing gas would affect the cost on the gas and the fuel efficiency … because of the different fuel additives,” Navarrete said.

He shared that motorists can save on overall costs by staying home, but cautioned that the vehicle can’t be left to sit.

“If you don’t need to go out, just stay home, save gas, the gas prices are expensive.” Navarrete said, “if you let the vehicle sit for a month or so, the gas will start to get stale, gas gets bad over time and will affect the fuel efficiency over time.”

Bad gas, over time, will start to get gummy and sticky, turning into a sludge, he said.

“That could affect the fuel system, such as the lines and injectors with that, if it gets bad that would affect the fuel going into the engine and fuel efficiency,” Navarrete said. “Keeping your car stagnant would also affect the electrical system and drain the battery. If you’re not going anywhere, I would say start your vehicle once a week and let it warm up.”

For those who must travel, he said motorists still can save money on the daily drive.

“To save money on gas, just drive the speed limit, you don’t need to rush. If you leave early, you arrive early. Make sure all your tires are properly inflated and keep up with the maintenance of your vehicle,” Navarrete said.