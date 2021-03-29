Julian Aguon is on a mission.

Like the writers he most admires, as he points out early in his latest book, he aims to save the world "one sentence at a time." In his opening piece, from which the collection takes its name, the attorney-activist-author asks: "Where do we go from here? What do we do with our desolation?"

He's referring in this case to humanity's most profound existential threat – climate change. The final boss that awaits us and our children, beyond any pandemic or geopolitical saber-rattling.

"The Properties of Perpetual Light" doesn't so much attempt to answer these questions as it offers a hopeful light in the dark.

"I assembled a bunch of pieces that are not necessarily connected, but they all sort of – they're life-affirming, even in the worst possible scenarios, and even in our darkest moments," Aguon said in a recent phone interview.

"'Birthday Cakes Mean Birthdays,'" that's about news articles coming out titled '14 Minutes' – the amount of minutes that we have to run for cover" in the event of a nuclear strike on Guam from North Korea. Aguon wrote the op-ed in August 2017, when Pyongyang was threatening to attack the island.

"Writing a life-affirming piece in that scenario ... I'm writing in protest of being rendered invisible," he said.

"It exacts a toll on our psyches, for sure. To be on the receiving end of nuclear annihilation. The sheer scope of what that means, it's all very staggering – and that's when writers need to get to work."

Throughout the collection, Aguon writes about the personal as well as the political. The quiet lives unfolding in the shadow of global giants.

In "Go with the Moon," he remembers spending time watching his godfather, a talayeru, or net fisherman.

"Watch the gray blob, which is really a school of baby rabbitfish, come into focus," Aguon writes. "Watch a quiet man grow even more quiet. Watch a white net spread itself out like a circular dream. And drop."

Aguon's gift for storytelling is impressive, and in "Perpetual Light" his skills are on full display. He began work on the collection in March 2020 and it officially releases tonight with a televised launch event. Did he intend to release the book exactly a year after starting? Absolutely not, he said.

"Nothing about this book is intentional," he said. "I had no idea. I was kind of groping in the dark in the beginning. And I loved it, actually."

'All I really really want'

Many of the works in the collection started out simply as words from a writer, Aguon said, writing for writing's sake.

"I didn't set out with a destination in mind. I set out to write. Which also is pretty special, I think. That's when the best writing comes, when you're just writing because you're a writer. It's what you're called to do," he said.

"That's the best kind of writing, there's no script of any sort of ideology, any politics, or even any sort of agenda. It's like improv in jazz or something. It's like you really allow yourself to feel more free. That's what I think about the whole book, actually: I think if I wanted anything, I wanted to help people feel more free," he said.

"Joni Mitchell, she has this line. Something about, 'All I really really want our love to do, is to bring out the best in me and in you too.' It's so profound. That's what I'm trying to do with the book."

Even when writing as a kind of jazz-style improvisation, does Aguon have an audience in mind?

"In some of the pieces, obviously there's a clear audience in mind. Like a commencement address for a graduating class. That's hella specific," he said, referring to "My Mother's Bamboo Bracelets: A Handful of Lessons on Saving the World," the address he delivered in May 2009 to his fellow graduates of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa.

"You know, just absolutely written with them in mind, them as young people who are about to be sort of foisted upon the universe and in some ways not ready, but they're going to have to be ready. That moment – such an exciting and thrilling and terrifying time, right?

"And then other times it wasn't like that at all, like 'Go with the Moon,' that first one. 'More Right,' about playing in the stars. None of them were – they were just writing. I think it's one thing to not set out with a preconceived notion, or an agenda, so to speak, as a writer when you're writing – that really lifts the writing and just makes it clean. But on the other hand, it would be a mistake to go too far and say that my writing is not political. Absolutely I believe in the feminist insight that the personal is political. The biggest of things are connected to the smallest of things, and vice versa.

"So my writing is absolutely politicized, and it's absolutely political, and it has an opinion and a point of view, and all of that is political. And I embrace all of it. I don't shy away from that, and I don't believe in neutrality."

A love letter

A collection of stories, speeches, poems and conversations, "The Properties of Perpetual Light," taken as a whole, is a love letter.

"To indigenous peoples everywhere, my own and others," Aguon said. "And to young people everywhere who are in search of their words."

It's a love letter that not only reminds readers of the important distinction between power and strength, but also calls on young people to reject despair and cynicism and the paralysis they can create.

"Turn on the radio for five minutes on Guam, and it's so much cynicism. It's too much, it's just so noisy and so loud. When I say this book is a love letter, it really f---ing is. Or it's like an album, it's like a record.

"This is for the people who came of age by way of a red-dirt road. In 'Yugu Means Yoke,' I even talk about rolling around in the sword grass and getting cut up, you know? Just being a child, really, in the red dirt. And I feel like this book is for those kids. The village children running around. They need to feel like there's hope for them to make their way in the world, even with their uncertainty and their shyness.

"And it's a chronicle of my own journey in that way. It's slightly a memoir, even if it's not a full-blown memoir, you know? It's me being transparent about struggles I've had in my life over time. Questions I've had that have unsettled me or rocked me. I give it to them as a gift, so that they can see that others have been on this path too and they can make their way in the world.

"I wanted to write beautifully – even if I failed, I had to try to reach for excellence. And they need to know what that looks like, and they need to feel that, so they can also strive to be superlative. To shine."

The book tells young people, and people of any age, really: Take a break from doomscrolling into the abyss. Look up from the negative news on your phone, and make your own way in a world that still needs saving.