SBA lists 296 Guam recipients of $150K to more than $2M each in bailout

A federal list identified 296 Guam small businesses that received $150,000 to upward of $2 million each in bailout loans under a program intended to keep their payroll and ease the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disclosure comes amid demands for more transparency around the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP is a forgivable loan, meaning businesses don't have to pay it back if most of it is used to keep the payroll during a specified time.

Other Guam businesses that received less than $150,000 in PPP loans were on a separate SBA list, but they were not identified by name. Some of them got as little as $218.75 to $300 each.

The SBA list of Guam businesses that received the most money from the PPP includes seven that got $2 million to $5 million each:

Bayview LLC City Hill Co. (Guam) Ltd. Global Food Services LLC Guam Reef Hotel Inc. Haevichi Hospitality Guam Inc. LeoPalace Guam Corp. Tanota Development LLC

Another 16 Guam businesses obtained $1 million to $2 million each in PPP loans.

They include Aero Micronesia, Asia Pacific Hotels Inc. (Guam), Cabras Marine Corp., Calvo's Insurance Underwriters, Lotte Hotel Guam, Marianas Properties LLC, Nissan Motor Corp., South Pacific Petroleum Corp., and Triple J Enterprises. The others are church and construction companies.

The SBA list also includes 90 Guam businesses that each got $350,000 in PPP loans.

They include a variety of businesses-hotels, construction companies, restaurants, retailers, auto dealers, industrial companies and private schools.

Another 183 Guam businesses got a PPP loan of $150,000 each, including restaurants, the Archdiocese of Agana, Catholic schools, medical clinics, insurance companies, media outlets, hotels and other tourism-related businesses.

"Today’s release of loan data strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency, while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors and independent contractors," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement announcing Monday's release of data.

The PPP has about $130 billion in remaining funds, and businesses can still apply until Aug. 8.