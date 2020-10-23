SBA maintains stance denying pandemic loan to archdiocese

The U.S. Small Business Administration is asking a federal court to issue a judgment in its favor and against the Archdiocese of Agana over SBA's denial of the church's Paycheck Protection Program loan application.

SBA denied the archdiocese's PPP application because the church has filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors.

The archdiocese sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2019 to be able to settle clergy sex abuse survivors' claims exceeding $1 billion, while keeping Catholic parishes and schools open.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the archdiocese's financial woes further deepened.

It applied for a $151,769 PPP loan to help keep its employees on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBA continues to maintain that PPP applicants that have sought protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code are not qualified borrowers under the PPP.

In response, the archdiocese said SBA's actions in creating the "bankruptcy exclusion" was "arbitrary and capricious, and must be rejected."

In its motion for summary judgment, SBA stated there are only two material facts at issue, and both are undisputed.

One, the archdiocese has a current Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in federal court, and two, the church's PPP loan application was turned down because it currently is involved in a bankruptcy.

The federal agency said it acted within its authority and the bankruptcy exclusion is not arbitrary or capricious.

In June, a federal judge issued an order granting the archdiocese's motion for preliminary injunction.

Now, the archdiocese is seeking a permanent injunction, saying it will likely suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not issued.

"(SBA) cannot show that the balance of harm tips in its favor. The defendant has allocated a substantial amount of funds to issue the PPP loans, and granting a PPP loan to the debtor would be well within the scope of the underlying legislation and, moreover, serves the CARES Act purpose to assist in the payroll obligations," the archdiocese stated in its Oct. 1 court filings.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act created the PPP, a $659 billion loan program to provide relief expeditiously to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and churches. SBA administers the program.

Earlier, the archdiocese said it's been losing about $126,000 a month from parishes and schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.