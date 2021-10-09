WASHINGTON - A Small Business Administration program that issued fast-access grants to help companies weather the coronavirus pandemic paid out $4.5 billion more than it should have because administrators failed to follow internal policies, the agency's inspector general concluded in a report released Thursday.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program was designed to provide grants to small-business owners at the height of last year's coronavirus-imposed shutdowns. Recipients were eligible for $1,000 per employee, with a cap of $10,000.

The inspector general found 534,000 recipients given at least $1,000 didn't provide an Employer Identification Number, something that should have entitled the business to no more than $1,000.

The grants were part of a broader push by the Small Business Administration ― backed by hundreds of billions of dollars in Cares Act funding ― meant to shore up small entrepreneurs at a time when coronavirus-imposed lockdowns hammered in-person commerce.

The EIDL outlays were meant to be the first out of the gate. But the Trump administration ultimately chose to limit the amount of funding that could be disbursed through the grants, opting instead to favor the bank-centric Paycheck Protection Program.

Many applicants omitted their EIN and received the $10,000 maximum payment anyway, with some erroneously claiming as many as a million employees on their application form.

"We found SBA did not establish a proper internal control environment at the onset of the program to prevent sole proprietors and independent contractors without employees from receiving Emergency EIDL grants for more than $1,000," the inspector general wrote. "SBA provided billions of dollars more in Emergency EIDL grants to sole proprietors and independent contractors than they were entitled to receive under SBA's own policy."

The SBA said in a letter that it disagreed with "key assertions" contained in the report, as well as with the Trump administration policy that capped the EIDL loans and grants in the first place.

"The per-employee cap on the original EIDL Advance program was a self-imposed policy instituted by the prior Administration which has generated countless hours of work for SBA teams responding to inquiries from small businesses negatively impacted by the policy," wrote James Rivera, who heads the SBA's office of disaster resistance.

Rivera also drew attention to the SBA's policy of accepting businesses' self-certifications for receiving the grants, something that allowed the government to speed money to them without conducting fraud checks that might have slowed down the process.

Rivera said the SBA "delivered on the intent of the Cares Act" by processing more than 14 million EIDL loans and 5.8 million grants, which added up to $20 billion in the program's first 14 weeks.