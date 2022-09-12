The Guam Branch Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be accepting nominations for several Small Business Week categories, according to a release from the office. Nominations will be for local award categories as well as one annual national award for America’s “Small Business Person of the Year.”

The Guam Branch Office of the SBA serves the territories of Guam and American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Guam SBA Branch Manager Kenneth Lujan said in the release that the awards program was halted for more than two years as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA is revitalizing the awards program to honor and acknowledge those businesses or champions who have weathered the adversities of the pandemic.

“This year, we will be recognizing and honoring Guam and CNMI’s entrepreneurs and champions who have played a major role in the recovery and development of their business economies,” the news release stated.

Lujan encouraged residents to nominate anyone they feel worthy of the awards or to share the award information with others who are deserving of such recognition.

The release notes that the SBA Awards that will be given in celebration of National and Branch Small Business Week include the following categories:

• Small Business Person of the Year (national award)

• Women in Business Small Business Champion of the Year (local award)

• Home-Based Business Champion of the Year (local award)

• Minority Small Business Champion of the Year (local award)

• Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year (local award)

Visit the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. The Guam Branch Office nomination guidelines and branch awards categories can also be found on the website.

Nominations are due to the Guam Branch Office no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 8.