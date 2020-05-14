Some Guam businesses are returning their Paycheck Protection Program loan, and that amount would go back to the U.S. Treasury to help other businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have had several discussions with clients who would be returning their PPP loan for a variety of reasons," according to U.S. Small Business Administration Guam Branch Manager Kenneth Q. Lujan.

Since Round 2 of the PPP funds are still available, applicants can still step forward for as long as the funds remain.

"I still encourage them to seek financing because the program expires at the end of next month," Lujan said.

May 14 is the revised deadline for businesses to return the full principal amount of the PPP loan and avoid any penalties.

SBA reminds its borrowers to review carefully the required certification on the borrower application form that "current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the applicant."

Under SBA guidance and regulations, any borrower who applied for a PPP loan and repays the loan in full by May 14, 2020 will be deemed by SBA to have made the required certification in good faith, Lujan said.

Cloud of uncertainty

There remains a cloud of uncertainty within the business community since there are no definite timelines to make a good business decision, Lujan said.

These include when to open, how to open, and whether there's staffing pattern to operate in a new environment.

"Other federal programs have also made it easier for the employee to remain at home and not work due to issues of safety and fear from this pandemic. These are a couple of the challenges that the businesses are facing and have to overcome," Lujan said.

The tourism and restaurant industries are more vocal in this area because a segment of their market is absent: tourists.

"I’m not sure how many jobs were affected. However, I do know that many restaurants and tourist-related services received funding and (are) keeping their people employed," Lujan said.

Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove, is among businessmen wanting to know when restaurants will be allowed to open fully.

"Not being allowed to open is going to have a long lasting effect," he said. "Every day we operate at a loss but I am okay. We stayed open because once you close up a big outdoor place like this, things deteriorate real fast," Pleadwell said.

If the business shutdown lasts much longer, he said, it will cause him to seek more help from SBA in the form of an economic recovery loan. He got approval for a PPP loan.

"Inventory, insurance, taxes, payables, loans and many more expenses never stop," he said.

Pleadwell said the government should stop charging restaurants the 5% business privilege tax until January 2021, given the current problems they're facing.

"The government is not even functioning properly for us, why should we pay full price for them? Let the feds fund their unworthy existence," Pleadwell said.

Restaurants are still prohibited from operating dine-in services. Only takeout services are allowed, so not all of the employees are back in the workplace.

Average loan amount: $77,713

Congress pumped more money into the PPP when the initial program ran out of funds.

In the first round, 508 Guam small businesses got approved. But the second round has so far seen 1,206 loan approvals or a 237% increase.

For loan amounts, Guam small businesses were approved for $102.4 million in the first round versus $93.7 million in the second round.

"This is a clear indication that the PPP2 funding were mainly given to smaller sized business who didn't have the opportunity for PPP1 funding," Lujan said.

In the first round of PPP funding, the average loan size for Guam business was $201,611.

The average loan size dropped in the second round of PPP funding, at $77,713.

The PPP is meant to help small businesses affected by the pandemic keep workers on their payroll.

Under the program, a small business' loan will be forgiven if it spends the funds on payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities in the eight weeks after receiving the loan. A business must spend at least 75% specifically on payroll.