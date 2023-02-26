The Guam Small Business Development Center will be conducting a workshop for individuals interested in developing and starting their own culinary business. This event will be held Thursday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at University of Guam’s Jesus and Eugenia Leon Guerrero building at the School of Business and Public Administration, room 148.

The fundamentals of business plans, assisting in developing a food business idea into a well-designed concept, as well as the rules and regulations of local government agencies, that need to be understood before applying for a business license, will be discussed during the workshop.

According to Guam SBDC, participants will leave with the knowledge and assets necessary to launch and manage a business.

For more information, contact Guam SBDC at 671-735-2590 or email sbdc@pacificsbdc.com