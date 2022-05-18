A guard at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport was arrested Monday night.

Sources told The Guam Daily Post the guard allegedly threatened an airport police officer with a knife. Airport officials declined to comment when asked for details about the incident, citing personnel matters.

"The arrest has prompted an administrative investigation," said Rolenda Faasuamalie, airport marketing administrator. "The criminal charges are under the attorney general's purview now."

The guard, whose name has not been made public, was not listed in the daily confinement sheet or in any records at the Department of Corrections jail.