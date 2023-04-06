'Scathing' report: Members of GVB board failed to disclose conflicts

Just ahead of a rescheduled oversight hearing set to take place Thursday morning, Sen. Jesse Lujan disclosed he was given, at his request, a copy of an investigative report into allegations against current and former members of the Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors.

Lujan, in an interview with The Guam Daily Post, confirmed the report, which he obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request around noon Wednesday, contained allegations that certain members did not disclose their ties to organizations that received government funds through GVB.

“It’s very – I’ll say 'interesting.' It’s a pretty scathing report,” he said, before clarifying the investigation was done by a “business control and compliance committee” at the request of GVB management.

The report has already been sent to the Office of Public Accountability, Lujan said.

One organization, associated with at least one board member, according to Lujan, previously received around $350,000 annually from GVB, which then increased to about $1.8 million a year.

“Members, supposedly, according to the report, never disclosed that they’re part, or board members of this nonprofit organization that was created and funded, basically, by GVB. There was never a disclosure,” he said.

The Republican lawmaker told the Post he first heard of the investigation through public statements made by Carl Gutierrez, GVB’s president and CEO. The public is owed more details on those allegations, according to Lujan, who said the report also includes responses from some board members who spoke to the committee handling the investigation.

“There’s a section where a board member basically – and I don’t know what he meant – supposedly he was approached about a situation and he said that ‘I was conned into this.’ I don’t know what that means – conned into a vote or conned into a situation,” Lujan said.

Nothing alleged in the report would cause him “at this time” to request that Speaker Therese Terlaje rescind appointees of the Guam Legislature on the GVB board, he told the Post.

‘We already have a fix’

He plans to enter a summary of the investigative report into the record at today’s hearing. Should the hearing be canceled or postponed at the last minute, Lujan said, he would still discuss the document with the media.

“If that happens, I will read a synopsis of the findings,” Lujan said. “I have what has been released to me. I’m a public official in a public office, and I owe it to the public to release the findings.”

Any conflicts alleged in the report could have been handled by board members, according to the senator, by disclosing their financial interests, like other public officials, and excusing themselves from any vote with their conflict of interest.

An “immediate solution” to the concerns raised by the report has already been introduced, he told the Post, through a bill from Sen. Telo Taitague that applies mandatory disclosure laws for public officials to all the members of GVB’s board.

“We’re on the way to fixing it. We already have a fix,” Lujan said. “And we kind of thought this, because conflicts have always been brought up in the past as well, but we didn’t know the severity of things, and what these things have been taken to.”

GVB’s oversight hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Guam Congress Building.

“We want to fix the industry – that part of the economy hasn’t bounced back yet, and until then, every cent is precious. And we need to invest all we can in that precious commodity that we have lost, and hope to gain back,” Lujan said. “We need accountability and transparency; people need to be held accountable, and we want to do the right thing, during this start-over of tourism. And we want to do it right.”