The Archdiocese of Agana issued the following schedule of Masses for village churches during the Christmas season. The public is reminded to follow all safety guidelines and social distancing protocols. When receiving the Eucharist, no gloves are allowed. Mass attendance is restricted to no more than 50% of church capacity.

DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA

• Sunday – Indoor Masses, 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: The Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful during Communion time at Mass in the church. For those who desire to remain in their vehicles, the Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful after Mass in the parking lot, on the west side of the Cathedral-Basilica (Plaza de España side). Sunday Mass will be broadcast via Livestream on KUAM Channel 8 and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio.

• Weekday Masses: Monday thru Friday at noon in the Chapel of St Therese.

• Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Vigil, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Midnight, 6 a.m. - Chamorro; 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

OUR LADY OF PURIFICATION, MAINA

• Sunday — 8 a.m.

• Regular weekday Masses (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) resumed Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.

• Christmas: Vigil, 6 p.m.; Christmas Day 8 a.m.

OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL CHURCH, AGAT

• Christmas Eve Mass, 6 p.m.

• Christmas Day Mass, 7:30 a.m.

OUR LADY OF PEACE AND SAFE JOURNEY CHURCH, CHALAN PAGO

• Dec. 24, Christmas Vigil, 9 p.m.

• Dec. 25, Christmas Day, 9 a.m.

SANTA BARBARA CATHOLIC CHURCH, DEDEDO

• Saturday, 5 p.m. (Anticipated Sunday Mass)

• Sunday, 6 a.m., (Chamorro), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon (Filipino), 2 p.m. (Chuukese Mass) and 5 p.m.

• Daily Mass Schedule: Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday: 6 a.m.

• Dec. 15-23, Misa de Gallo, 6 p.m. upper church

• Dec. 24, Vigil, 5 p.m.; 9 p.m.

• Dec. 25, Christmas Mass: Vigil Mass: The regular Sunday Schedule of Masses will be observed. All Masses will be in English.

ST. ANDREW KIM CHURCH, DEDEDO

• Dec. 24, 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, INARAJAN

Masses return to parking lot and will be livestreamed too.

• Saturday - 5 p.m.

• Sunday - 7:30 a.m.

• Weekdays - 6 p.m.

• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve - 5 p.m., parking lot Mass

• Dec. 25, Christmas Day - 7:30 a.m., parking lot Mass

Note: As part of the church’s precautionary measures, Mass intentions may be dropped at the drop box in front of the parish office.

SAN ISIDRO CATHOLIC CHURCH, MALOJLOJ

• Sunday, 6 a.m., 8 a.m.

• Tuesday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m.

• Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 7 a.m.

• Jan. 1, 7 a.m.

SANTA TERESITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, MANGILAO

• Saturday - 5 p.m.

• Sunday – 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

• Holy Communion will be made available for 30 minutes after Masses end.

• Dec. 24, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

SAN DIMAS & OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY CHURCH, MERIZO

• Christmas Eve, 8:30 p.m.

• Christmas Day, 10 a.m.

NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS AGUAS CHURCH, MONGMONG

• Mon. to Fri. - 6 p.m. - Weekday Mass

• Dec 24, 8 p.m., Christmas Night Mass

• Dec 25, 9 a.m., Christmas Day Mass

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORDOT

• Daily Masses: Monday to Friday 6 p.m.

• Sunday Masses 9 a.m. and 6.30 pm. Faithful may attend parking lot Mass every Sunday too at 9 a.m.

• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Mass, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 25, Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m. (no evening Mass)

ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY CATHOLIC CHURCH, PITI

• Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 9 a.m.

• Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

• Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, SANTA RITA

• Dec. 21-23 - 6:30 a.m. Mass

• Dec 24, 6:30 a.m. Mass; Christmas Eve Mass, 7 p.m.

• Dec 25, Christmas Masses, 6:30 a.m. Mass (Chamorro), 8 a.m. Mass (English)

• Dec 31, 6:45 p.m. candle lighting and 7 p.m. Mass

• Jan 1, 8 a.m. Mass

SAN MIGUEL CHURCH, TALOFOFO

• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve , 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25, Christmas Day, 9:30 a.m.

• Dec. 26, 5 p.m.

• Dec. 27, 9:30 a.m.

• Jan. 1, 9:30 a.m.

ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TAMUNING

• Dec. 16-23, Misan Gayu/Simbang Gabi, 4 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. rosary; 4:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mass

• Dec. 24, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., midnight

• Dec. 25, 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

• Jan. 1, 5:30 p.m. rosary; 6 p.m. Mass

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TOTO

• Dec. 21-23, 5:30 p.m. rosary

• Dec. 24, 9 p.m., rosary, Novena to the Child Jesus and Holy Mass

• Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m. rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, and Holy Mass

• Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. Mass

• Dec. 27, 7:30 a.m., rosary and Mass; 10:30 a.m. (Chuukese)

BLESSED DIEGO LUIS DE SAN VITORES CHURCH, TUMON

• Weekday (MWF), 6 p.m.

• Dec. 24, Christmas Vigil, 5 p.m., In church/parking lot/livestream on Facebook

• Dec. 25, 7 a.m., in church only; 9 a.m. In church/parking lot/livestream on Facebook

SAN DIONISIO CATHOLIC CHURCH, UMATAC

• Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 8 a.m.

SANTA BERNADITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAFA GUMAS, YIGO

• No weekday Masses until Dec. 28

• Dec. 21-24, Misa de Gallo, Novena - 4:30 a.m.; Mass, 5 a.m.

• Dec. 24, Vigil, midnight • Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian). Livestream only available at 9 a.m.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, YIGO

All Masses will be indoors, outdoors and livestreamed

• Dec. 16-24, Misa de Gallo: 4 a.m.

• Dec. 24, 6 p.m., 9 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (No afternoon or evening Masses on this Day).