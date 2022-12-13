Scholars to discuss CHamoru language today in presentation

The Micronesian Area Research Center at the University of Guam today will present work conducted by institutional partners Universidad de Cantabria and University of Bremen in the fields of archaeology and linguistics, in dialogue with local specialists sharing their expertise on the newest archaeological excavations in Rota and research studies in the CHamoru language in Germany, offering exciting aspects of the culture of the Mariana Islands, UOG announced.

The MARC Research Lecture Series 2022 will have a local focus and will present “Variation in CHamoru/Chamorro Grammar.” It is scheduled for 6 p.m. today on Zoom.

The lecture will include Rosa Salas Palomo, an adjunct professor of CHamoru language at UOG; Thomas Stolz, Ph.D., chair of general and comparative linguistics at the University of Bremen in Germany; and Carlos Madrid, Ph.D., MARC director of research and associate professor of Spanish Pacific history, who will be the moderator.

• Palomo is a member of the CHamoru language commission in Guam. She obtained her master's degree in education in reading in 1970 and attended three years at the University of California, Los Angeles studying applied linguistics. She was appointed director of the Guam Department of Education and served for a year. She was the first full-time teacher of CHamoru language at UOG, where she developed courses for more advanced students, according to the lecture announcement.

• Stolz is chair of general and comparative linguistics at the University of Bremen in Germany. His main fields of academic interest include language typology and language contacts. Since 1998, he has been actively involved in research on the CHamoru language. He has published 24 scholarly articles on the subject. Stolz has visited the Marianas various times to conduct fieldwork.

• Also from the University of Bremen are Iuliia Loktionova, a graduate student majoring in linguistics, with a special interest in language typology; Lisa Schremmer and Salka Zufall, both undergraduate students majoring in linguistics.

To learn more, contact Madrid at madridc@triton.uog.edu or 671-735-2156.

