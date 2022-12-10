Scholars to speak at CHamoru language lecture next week

The Micronesian Area Research Center at the University of Guam will present work conducted by institutional partners Universidad de Cantabria and University of Bremen in the fields of archaeology and linguistics, in dialogue with local specialists sharing their expertise on the newest archaeological excavations in Rota and research studies in CHamoru language in Germany, offering exciting aspects of the culture of the Mariana Islands, UOG announced on its website.

The MARC Research Lecture Series 2022 will have a local focus and will discuss variation in CHamoru/Chamorro grammar. It is scheduled for Dec. 13 on Zoom.

The lecture will include Rosa Salas Palomo, an adjunct professor of CHamoru language who was the first full-time teacher of CHamoru language at the University of Guam; Thomas Stolz, Ph.D., chair of general and comparative linguistics at the University of Bremen in Germany, who since 1998 has been actively involved in research on the CHamoru language; and Carlos Madrid, Ph.D., MARC director of research and associate professor of Spanish Pacific history, who will be the moderator.

Palomo is Sikritåria Kumitén Fino’ CHamoru. She obtained her master's degree in education in reading in 1970 and attended three years at UCLA studying applied linguistics. She was appointed director of the Guam Department of Education and served for a year. Palomo was the first full-time teacher of CHamoru language at the University of Guam, where she developed courses for more advanced students, according to the lecture announcement.

Stolz is chair of general and comparative linguistics at the University of Bremen in Germany. His main fields of academic interest include language typology and language contacts. Since 1998, he has been actively involved in research on the CHamoru language. He has published 24 scholarly articles on CHamoru. Stolz has visited the Mariana Islands various times to conduct field work.

Also from the University of Bremen are Iuliia Loktionova, graduate student majoring in linguistics, with a special interest in language typology; Lisa Schremmer and Salka Zufall, both undergraduate students majoring in linguistics.

For more information, contact Madrid at madridc@triton.uog.edu or 671-735-2156.