Scholarship for low-income students can lead to starting a business upon graduation

With the adult cannabis industry on Guam emerging, cannabis investors are hoping to attract the next generation of leaders, specifically students, through scholarships to start the training they need to launch cannabis businesses upon graduation.

The cannabis industry on Guam is expected to boost the island’s economy by creating jobs in various industries.

According to a report requested by the Guam Visitors Bureau on the potential economic impact assessment of legalized recreational cannabis on Guam, an estimated 754 jobs would be created as a direct result of the industry, and nearly 300 additional jobs created as a result of secondary and tertiary needs of the industry.

There are many paths to take in the cannabis industry. GVB’s report focused on the potential impact the industry may have on tourism, the local market and labor.

Guam’s breadwinner has been the tourism industry, but, with the cannabis industry coming to the table, GVB reported that Guam would see $80 million in revenue from tourism spending once the industry stabilizes.

The increase is a result of anticipated spending by tourists on hotels, retail shopping, transportation and food and beverage and entertainment.

“To estimate the number of new visitors to Guam due to legalization of recreational cannabis, Tourism Economics forecasted a 'base scenario' and a 'cannabis scenario' using the case study growth rates as a basis.

"The base scenario grew the total number of visitors to Guam by 2.9%,” the GVB report said.

The cannabis scenario grew the total number of visitors to Guam by 65% of the 7.3% growth experienced by case study destinations.

“Given the cultural issues associated with cannabis in Asia and the availability of closer options to participate in recreational cannabis for long-haul markets, we assumed that Guam will incur 65% of the growth that was experienced by the case study destinations,” the report said.

The difference between the two scenarios is forecast to add up to 31,500 new visitors in the first year of legalization.

The report also foresees a potential $12 million in direct cannabis industry spending and $24 million in labor income derived from both residents and visitors.

With a bright outlook on the future, cannabis investors encouraged a dive into a career in the adult cannabis industry through a $1 million scholarship fund backed by the investors.

Cannabis investors donated the money to provide 1,000 low-income students with training in the adult-use cannabis industry.

“Each scholarship award winner will receive $1,000 toward their education. In addition, 50 graduates will be selected to receive $10,000 in start-up capital to launch their cannabis business upon graduation,” an Educapital Foundation spokesperson said.

Educapital and the Guam Cannabis Association partnered to offer the scholarship fund to students who may not otherwise have the means to receive training without the burden of debt.

“If we want the next generation of leaders to be able to build wealth, we believe education, combined with access to capital, is the solution.” a spokesperson for the foundation said.