Many students today have to find other means of covering their college expenses. Paying out of pocket isn’t as feasible as it would be with the help of a little financial assistance through scholarships.

Donors such as the Filipino-American Presidents’ Club of Guam help ease the financial burden of tuition some University of Guam students face. Many students find themselves juggling work and school to make ends meet while in pursuit of a college degree.

Awardees like McEllie Garcia, who works part time and goes to school full time, are grateful for the assistance.

Garcia was chosen as this year’s recipient of the club’s scholarship. She was the only one who applied and was awarded aid.

“It is a really big help, because I would have to pay out of pocket for school if I didn’t receive it. So I feel like it was a blessing at the right time and it just makes me feel that I am able to pursue my education further,” Garcia told The Guam Daily Post.

Garcia did not believe she would receive the scholarship, because she didn’t receive any updates for a while. Upon notification, she was genuinely surprised.

“I was one of the only ones who made it through the second round,” Garcia said.

The club awarded Garcia with $500 per semester until she graduates from the accounting program in the fanuchånan semester in 2024. The first-time recipient also applied to other scholarships in hopes of covering her remaining expenses.

“Right now, I do work part time as an accounting technician and then I do apply for other scholarships. So, hopefully, if I do get chosen for other ones, it can cover the remaining balance, because after my (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is applied, I still owe, like, $1,300,” Garcia said.

Garcia has goals of becoming a business owner and helping with the family business upon graduation.

“With UOG’s recently launched Master of Accountancy Program, Garcia’s future could soar even higher if she goes for academic advancement beyond a four-year degree,” stated a release from UOG.