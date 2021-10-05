Scholarships deliver $67K toward UOG students' education

Last week, 32 University of Guam students received 41 community-funded scholarships through the UOG Endowment Foundation, the university announced Monday. The foundation held a virtual ceremony on Sept. 29 to recognize both the student recipients and the personal and corporate scholarship sponsors, who contributed $67,000 in total.

"Knowing that there are people out there who are doing what they can to assist students like me ... shows me that I'm not alone in this journey," said Kyona Rivera, a sophomore communications major from Saipan who received a total of $5,750 for the academic year as the recipient of the James & Young Hee Ji Scholarship and the CLASS "G is for Giving" Scholarship.

Katrina Perez, executive director of the foundation, said companies, organizations and families are inspired to create scholarships for a variety of reasons – whether to support academic advancement in a subject area of importance to them, to carry on the memory of someone influential, or to encourage disadvantaged students to stay the course in their education.

"The UOG Endowment Foundation is tremendously grateful to our generous scholarship donors," Perez said. "Through their benevolence, they are not only helping to fulfill an individual's dream ... they are helping to ensure that, as a community, we are safeguarding our collective recovery."

Senior civil engineering major Viliame Vuetibau, who received a scholarship from SSFM International of $7,825 – the largest of this semester's awards through the UOG Endowment Foundation – said this financial support means there is one less thing to worry about as a student.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child. The same can be said about finishing college," Vuetibau said. "Completing our degrees seems a lot less stressful with the financial support of our donors and the backing from our communities."

Awardees

The scholarship awardees are as follows:

Rodion Balbin (B.S., Criminal Justice) - Frederick J. Horecky Scholarship ($500); and LMS Scholarship ($2,500)

Jacquelyn Cabusi (B.S., Chemistry/Pre-Pharmacy) - Christine P. Lewis Memorial Fund ($1,000)

Renona Call (B.A., Elementary Education) - James & Young Hee Ji Scholarship ($5,000)

Noel Brandon Degracia (Bachelor of Business Administration) - Karri T. Perez Entrepreneurial Scholarship ($1,000)

Lisa Dereas (M.A., Micronesian Studies) - CLASS "G is for Giving" Scholarship ($750); and Micronesian Studies Scholarship Award ($1,000)

Nicole Duenas (M.A., Micronesian Studies) - Moitik Micronesian Studies Scholarship ($5,000)

Harley Edeluchel (B.S., Agriculture & Life Sciences) - Patricia & Thomas W. Krise Gap Scholarship ($1,000)

Ella Fedenko (B.S., Biology) - IT&E Overseas Scholarship ($2,000)

Anesha Ignacio (B.A., Sociology) - Palau Women's Club Scholarship ($1,000)

Aisleabesh Maglaque (B.S., Biology - Bio-Medicine) - Society of Emeritus Professors and Retired Scholars Scholarship ($1,000)

Maia Manglona (BBA, Accounting) - Matson Empowerment Scholarship ($2,500)

Tonya McDaniel (B.A., Fine Arts) - James and Robert Sajnovsky Scholarship ($1,000)

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hannah Mendiola (BBA, Accounting) - JFK High School Class of 1969 Scholarship ($1,000); and Sylvia Blas Mendiola Scholarship for Mothers ($1,000)

Therese Miller (M.S., Biology) - James A. Marsh Jr. Scholarship in Marine Biology or Water Resources ($500)

Denzyl Ngiralmau (Bachelor of Business Administration) - Patricia & Thomas W. Krise 1st Generation Scholarship ($1,000); IT&E Overseas Scholarship ($2,000); and Kurt S. Moylan Foundation Scholarship ($2,500)

Jennifer Ok (Pre-Nursing) - Society of Emeritus Professors and Retired Scholars Scholarship ($1,000)

Megan Palacios (B.S., Biology - Bio-Medicine) - Christine P. Lewis Memorial Fund ($1,000)

Mariana Pangelinan (M.A., Teaching - Secondary Math) - IT&E Overseas Scholarship ($2,000)

Christian Ramos (Bachelor of Business Administration) - PFM Scholarship ($2,500)

Christopher Reyes (Bachelor of Business Administration) - Patricia & Thomas W. Krise Internship Grant ($1,000)

Kyona Rivera (B.A., Communications) - CLASS "G is for Giving" Scholarship ($750); and James & Young Hee Ji Scholarship ($5,000)

Abigail Santos (B.A., Secondary Education - Math) - Society of Emeritus Professors and Retired Scholars Scholarship ($1,000)

Riza Sejalbo (B.A., Psychology) - Cerila Rapadas Scholarship ($500); and CLASS "G is for Giving" Scholarship ($750)

Britney Joy Sison (B.S., Chemistry and Biology) - JFK High School Class of 1969 Scholarship ($1,000); and Palau Women's Club Scholarship ($1,000)

Ulysses Story (Bachelor of Business Administration; B.A. in Sociology) - Matson Empowerment Scholarship ($2,500)

Katrina Mae Tahimik (BBA, Accounting) - Akira Baba Scholarship ($750)

Hilary Tirazona (B.S., Biology - Bio-Medicine) - IT&E Overseas Scholarship ($2,000)

Anna Uy (B.A., English - Literature) - Robertson Applied Linguistics Award ($500); and CLASS "G is for Giving" Scholarship ($750)

Ami Vice (B.S., Biology - Integrative Biology) - Society of Emeritus Professors and Retired Scholars Scholarship ($1,000)

Maria Johnnie Villareal (M.S., Environmental Science) - Carriveau Family Scholarship ($500)

Viliame Vuetibau (B.S., Civil Engineering) - SSFM Engineering Scholarship ($7,825)

Keoni Wong (B.S., Biology - Bio-Medicine) - CNAS "G is for Giving" Scholarship ($500)

Companies or individuals interested in supporting UOG or establishing a scholarship for students may contact the University of Guam Endowment Foundation at (671) 735-2957 or info@uogendowment.org, or visit https://give.uog.edu.

Information was provided in a release.