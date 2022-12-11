Ten University of Guam students will be able to study abroad in Taiwan as part of a $600,000 donation to scholarships that, in part, aim to strengthen educational ties between Taiwan and UOG.

The higher learning institution will receive the donation over the course of three years in three installments of $200,000 every January, the university said in a press release.

“I'm so happy to have this opportunity to support the University of Guam,” said Jackson Yang, chairman of the J. Yang and Family Foundation and national policy adviser to the president of Taiwan.

Yang said the project will send students from Taiwan to study in Guam and for UOG students to study in Taiwan.

According to the release, some of the project goals include funding 10 UOG students for a four-week study in Taiwan per year, providing travel awards for two UOG mentor faculty members to visit Taiwan with students per year, supporting two faculty members from universities in Taiwan to visit UOG and covering tuition and fees for two first-year graduate students.

“We are thrilled and grateful for this unprecedented gift to the University of Guam from the J. Yang and Family Foundation for their generous donation. The agreement will propel our efforts to internationalize education experiences through the Asia Pacific Studies Center project, which will increase bilateral exchange opportunities for faculty and students from UOG and partnered universities in Taiwan,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost at UOG.

A memorandum of understanding between the foundation and UOG was signed Dec. 8 under the newly established Asia Pacific Studies Center project at UOG.

The foundation also has made donations to California universities and the outcome has been good, UOG said in the release.

“We hope the same situation will happen this time between Guam and Taiwan,” Yang added.

UOG President Thomas Krise said he was thankful for the support the J. Yang and Family Foundation has brought to UOG students and programs.

“Partnerships are a major focus of our Para Hulo strategic plan, and this exciting new relationship with the J. Yang and Family Foundation allows UOG to build upon our nearly dozen partnerships with universities in Taiwan,” Krise said.

Born in Changhua, Taiwan, Yang immigrated to the United States in his early 40s and started his business from scratch, the release said. Today, he is the CEO of a California-headquartered business that generates $200 million in annual revenue with additional sales offices in Hong Kong, China and Vancouver, Canada.