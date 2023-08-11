A school aide for an elementary school was accused of strangling and assaulting her co-workers.

On Tuesday morning, police officers responded to an assault complaint at Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School in Tamuning and met a woman who reported Entirina Fangepwi had assaulted her, a magistrate's complaint stated.

The woman told officers she was working in a room with another employee when 42-year-old Fangepwi "wrapped her right arm around" her neck.

"(The victim) tried to break free but was unsuccessful," according to the complaint. "While the defendant's arm was around her neck, (the victim) felt that her breathing was restricted and could not speak for approximately 10 seconds."

At that time, an employee saw what was happening and told Fangepwi to let go, but once she did, she allegedly started yelling and arguing with two male employees, according to the magistrate's complaint.

The victim told officers she saw Fangepwi push the employees and punch metal cabinets and wooden shelves, according to the complaint.

The Guam Department of Education staffing pattern shows Fangepwi is a school aide at Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School, hired in May.

Fangepwi was charged with strangulation as a third-degree felony and three counts of misdemeanor assault. If convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Fangepwi on Wednesday afternoon was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $3,000 cash bail.