School aide charged with murder

A 37-year-old public school aide who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Dededo on Sunday night allegedly told police he was trying to defend his family when he pulled the trigger.

Larry James Pangelinan Gagan was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a valid identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

He appeared virtually before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday. However, the hearing was continued after the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender told the court they had to withdraw as legal counsel due to conflicts of interest.

The court subsequently appointed another attorney, Samuel Teker, to represent Gagan for a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, in which the defense will answer the charges.

Police have stated the victim was a 40-year-old man. He is named in the prosecution's complaint as Jerrick Unchangco.

Unchangco was found on a bed inside Gagan's Dededo home along Ysengsong Road with a single gunshot wound to his back, documents state.

According to court documents, the suspect and the victim were close friends, and Gagan had allowed Unchangco to park his car on his property where he could sleep.

Unchangco had become homeless and would use the facilities in Gagan's home and join the host family for meals, documents state.

On Saturday, the men reportedly got into a brief argument before they separated and both calmed down.

The following day, Unchangco began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting the residence, documents state.

During the argument, Gagan appeared from behind and allegedly shot Unchangco once in the back before he fled the scene.

Gagan allegedly told police he was only defending his family.

He told police he had bought the .22-caliber pistol for self-defense, but police discovered that Gagan did not have a valid firearms ID. The gun was not registered to him, documents state.

The Guam Department of Education confirmed Gagan is currently employed at GDOE as a full-time school aide. He has been with the department since 2008.