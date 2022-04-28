The school aide who slapped an autistic, nonverbal high school student last week has been temporarily detailed to the Guam Department of Education's central office with the Special Education Division until the investigation into the incident is completed.

Last Thursday, the 16-year-old autistic student was slapped by his assigned one-to-one aide after the child allegedly slapped the school aide.

“Three employees were present when the situation occurred and their statements have also been collected and submitted for the ongoing investigation,” according to a GDOE statement.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The one-to-one aide is a new hire and applied during GDOE’s December virtual job fair.

The aide did go through training on working with special-needs children, according to GDOE.

“All one-to-one aides undergo a basic training course which comprises four segments: aides' duties and responsibilities, autism training, disability awareness, and safe crisis management,” according to GDOE.

The one-to-one aide was advised of the needs of the 16-year-old autistic student, the department said.

“Every one-to-one aide is trained to address the needs of their assigned student. As a practice for the department, a one-to-one aide will meet with (a Consulting Resource Teachers) coordinator at the school and review the student’s Individualized Education Plan to better understand how to support their student,” according to GDOE officials.

“In the past two years, there have been no complaints of employees mishandling students or using improper methods of caring for students,” according to GDOE.

School aides undergo training on safe crisis management for special needs students.

The first component of the training is a seminar. The second component is hands-on training where trainers create real-life scenarios and participants learn and practice de-escalation maneuvers.

Because of COVID-19, employees could only be certified on the first component, GDOE acknowledged.

“(Safe crisis management training) is one of four types of training that a one-to-one aide receives when they are first hired,” GDOE officials said.

GDOE's Special Education Division "is reviewing its current practices to better ensure employees are prepared for their responsibilities and duties to our special needs population,” according to GDOE's statement.

Since the incident, the father of the autistic boy noted a significant change in his son’s enthusiasm for school. GDOE officials indicated that they have scheduled to meet with the child and his father.

A social worker assigned to work with students at George Washington High School has scheduled a home visit and evaluation of the student.