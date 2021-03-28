School-based health care services MOU in final stages

The Guam Department of Education is in the final stages of developing an agreement with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to bring health cares services to schools.

The memorandum of understanding with Public Health will govern interaction between the two departments moving forward.

More importantly, it will lay the groundwork for a school-based health care services program.

A program like this hasn’t been around since the late 1980s when a similar program meant public school students would take a yearly field trip to Public Health for dental hygiene.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez doesn’t know what that program entailed but the current MOU is in anticipation of the continued collaboration related to the COVID-19 response.

The MOU will ensure that moving forward, clear procedures and protocols are in place with regard to contact tracing, testing and COVID-19 vaccination.

The MOU will also fill a need the department has not been able to address.

We have been discussing with the governor and lieutenant governor the possibility of piloting school-based health services,” Fernandez said.

GDOE has seen the benefits of bringing health services onto the campus.

“We do enjoy the support of other agencies and organizations in trying to provide services to our students and these are services that go above and beyond what you would normally have nurses attend to as part of their regular school day,” Fernandez said.

Recently, GDOE has been running vaccination clinics at the school sites in order to give families and students the opportunity to meet the immunization requirements as a condition of returning to face-to-face instruction.

Believing that health directly impacts a child’s access to education, Fernandez wants to build the necessary infrastructure and an ongoing role for GDOE in helping to provide some essential health care services at school sites.

In order for the plan to materialize, GDOE will need Public Health to fill a critical role.

“In this case we are asking that Public health designate a physician to be responsible for medical services to be provided,” Fernandez said.

Once the MOU is finalized, Fernandez said a working group will be formed to iron out the details.

“What types of services we are really comfortable providing, where we might start in terms of piloting the program, maybe in two or three areas of the island at our schools, looking at resources necessary to support the services being available,” Fernandez said.

The departments will also need to look at costs and what federal programs could fund it such as Medicaid.

The MOU is in final review, but it’s not anticipated that it will be rolled out before next school year.