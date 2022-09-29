A man has been arrested in connection with burglaries at two Guam Department of Education properties in Piti.

Detectives from the Guam Police Department's Juvenile Investigation Division identified Frank Borja San Nicolas Jr. as the suspect in the series of break-ins, after conducting interviews and collecting evidence, according to a media release sent by GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

San Nicolas, of Piti, allegedly admitted to burglarizing Jose Rios Middle School and GDOE’s warehouse in the village. He also admitted to burglarizing a Piti residence numerous times, according to police.

Recovered stolen items were collected as evidence, GPD stated.

While authorities didn't disclose which of the recent burglaries at the school he allegedly confessed to committing, GDOE previously told The Guam Daily Post that five break-ins were reported at the Piti campus over the span of a month.

Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations, has noted the location of Jose Rios, away from the village's residential areas, can make the school more prone to crime.

“JRMS, I used to be the administrator there,” Cruz previously told the Post. "We had those kinds of problems until we were able to find out who were the ones breaking into the school. It is such an isolated school. It's dark, our neighbor is the cemetery and so it’s very isolated and very easy to target when a building is very isolated such as Jose Rios."

San Nicolas was arrested on suspicion of 13 counts of burglary, criminal mischief and crimes against the community, the media release stated. He was booked and confined at the Guam Department of Corrections.

The case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, GPD stated.

"The OAG has 48 hours to review and lodge a formal criminal complaint with the court," spokesperson Carlina Charfauros told the Post when reached for comment on the status of the case.

San Nicolas will appear in magistrate court today, according to Charfauros, who noted that prosecutors were reviewing the case files from the 13 incidents reported to police as of Wednesday afternoon.