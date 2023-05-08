A school bus driver was charged with driving while impaired and possession of meth while transporting high school students.

Darryl James Spearman, 48, on Wednesday was accused of being under the influence by a Southern High School employee, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Spearman was reported to be driving a Guam Department of Education school bus and having difficulty getting out of gear and moving around in his seat before being ordered to turn off the bus. Students then exited the bus, according to the complaint.

An officer who spoke with Spearman said he observed the bus driver to be sweating profusely, with red, watery eyes, as well as hands moving back and forth constantly and chewing something, even though nothing was in his mouth.

"The report indicates that the defendant had agreed to the standardized field sobriety test and he failed," the complaint stated. It also stated Spearman couldn't stand upright without assistance and had slurred speech.

Another officer picked up a Hydroflask and heard liquid and a rattling sound. Upon emptying the flask, officers discovered a container with a glass pipe that contained suspected methamphetamine residue and two small baggies of suspected methamphetamine, which were tested and yielded a presumptive positive result for the drug.

Spearman allegedly admitted ownership of the flask, according to the complaint.

Spearman was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance within a drug-free school zone as third-degree felonies and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

He faces seven years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Spearman appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, who released him on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.