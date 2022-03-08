School bus drivers now have radios to call in emergencies

Just last month, the Civil Service Commission upheld the termination of former school bus driver Karen Madlutk, following the recommendation of its administrative law judge, Eric Miller.

Madlutk was terminated following a widely publicized bus stop incident in which two girls - siblings in the third and fourth grade at the time of the incident in 2019 - were allegedly forced off a school bus nowhere near their home, after they boarded the wrong bus at Adacao Elementary School.

But while Miller ultimately sided with management at the Department of Public Works, he also outlined a lack of options for government bus drivers to handle emergency situations.

"The fact that DPW does not have a written rule as to what a driver is to do when a child gets on the wrong bus is disappointing," he said. "In this case, however, (Madlutk) does not dispute that she knew she was expected to return lost students back to school. It is also troubling that school bus drivers are not required to have the capacity to call 911 or their supervisors in case of an emergency."

As of school year 2021-2022, DPW school bus drivers have been issued radios and now have the ability to call their supervisors or DPW bus dispatch in case of an emergency, according to DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez.

With regard to Miller's statement about written rules, Ibanez stated that procedures for when a child gets on the wrong bus are verbally taught during training, but are also written in a revised bus driver training manual.

Any school bus driver shall be held responsible for the pupils they are transporting, and if they are aware of student/s not in their assigned bus, it is their responsibility to notify their supervisor and the respective school administrator and return the child to their school, according to the manual.

School bus drivers undergo a 40-hour training course utilizing the manual. Classes include verbal explanations of scenarios that occur when driving a school bus, according to Ibanez.

"The bus driver’s training manual is undergoing review with revisions and inclusion of areas of concerns raised as well as general update of procedures and equipment," she said.

The manual is not available online but DPW does produce hard copies to hand out to employees, according to Ibanez.

DPW launched an investigation and terminated Madlutk on Aug. 2, 2019. She later appealed the firing at the CSC.