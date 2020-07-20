School bus resources sought

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said he has asked the Office of Civil Defense to identify a pipeline of additional buses and drivers, possibly from the private sector, in case they are needed to accommodate students next school year.

School bus operations at the Department of Public Works serve both private and public school students.

The Guam Department of Education has announced plans to implement alternating schedules to minimize the number of students on campus at one time.

Tenorio said he has heard that private schools will be utilizing school gymnasiums or parish facilities to control occupancy.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is also developing occupancy guidelines for school buses based on input from the education subcommittee of the governor's physicians advisory group.

"Right now it hasn't been implemented, but it appears that the plan would reduce the capacity of each school bus by either half or two-thirds, depending on the school buses and the room occupancy rate," Tenorio said.

As of Friday afternoon, Tenorio said the criteria are still forthcoming.

These factors will impact the number of school buses that Guam has, he added, which is why he's instructed Civil Defense to identify additional resources.

'It's really a numbers game'

Vince Arriola, director of DPW, also stated that he's waiting for information on bus occupancy.

"That will tell us what the ridership will be, whether we're going to have enough buses, whether we need additional buses. ... It's really a numbers game that we're dealing with," Arriola said.

He also noted that traffic should be considered for next school year as well. With the pandemic, parents may want to transport students themselves if they are attending school physically, Arriola added.

A typical bus accommodates 60 kids, he said. DPW typically has between 110 and 115 buses ready to use, but with COVID-19, there has been some downtime for repairs so the number could be higher, Arriola said.

However, also due to COVID-19, Arriola said, the department wasn't able to purchase additional buses for the coming school year.

"We missed the deadline so we have to go out for bid again and get an additional 10 buses. Remember, I committed to getting 10 buses every school year, so we've got to go out and rebid this thing," Arriola said.

Regular cleaning

Buses will be sanitized after every use, Arriola said. School buses have also been used to transport arriving passengers from the airport who are undergoing quarantine, and have been undergoing sanitation procedures after the passengers are dropped off.

"We've been (sanitizing) when we pick up the passengers at the airport," Arriola said. "We bleach the buses. We wash them down and everything."