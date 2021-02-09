Legislation promising to award tax credits to private entities in exchange for assistance with public school facilities is generating some enthusiasm.

The measure, Bill 49-36, was introduced with companion legislation, Bill 50-36, which proposes the same public-private partnership structure to assist with keeping up village sports facilities.

Essentially, both bills allow private entities to contribute up to $2 million for the repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of public school and village sports facilities, respectively, in exchange for an equal amount in tax credits.

The credits are capped at $500,000 per year for four years to avoid major impacts to the General Fund, according to the bills, which note that this type of arrangement has been used in prior legislation, including for upkeep of Southern High School's auditorium.

Sen. James Moylan, a sponsor to the bills, told Benavente Middle School parent-teacher organization member Gary Kuper that his concern for students at the school was part of the reason for the legislation.

Kuper has been a vocal proponent about addressing facility needs at BMS and promised to help generate support for Bill 49.

In a message to lawmakers, he shared several projects at schools in which their PTO had been involved.

In that same message, he implored lawmakers to support Bill 49 but requested that where the bill comes up short, lawmakers direct the government of Guam budget to make up the difference.

"Although the school administration and the PTO are doing everything they can with the budget they are given or the money they can raise, there is still a great discrepancy between what they can fix and what needs to be addressed," Kuper told The Guam Daily Post.

"We are told that the children are the most important resource for Guam's future, but we fail to provide the resources to nurture their development. We feel that without the Legislature's direct involvement, we're not going to gain all the ground needed to make our school safe," he added.

Budget

Appropriations to the Guam Department of Education have historically been less than the amount requested by the department each fiscal year. Moreover, GDOE has seen reductions in final appropriations over recent fiscal years.

For fiscal year 2021, GDOE requested about $365 million, including $35 million to purchase canopies for BMS and to address facilities needs at other schools.

The department was appropriated just under $207 million in the fiscal 2021 budget law, although it would also benefit from some bond refinancing.

Kuper did inform lawmakers about a canopy project to curb crowding at one of the walkways at BMS in his message drawing support for Bill 49. According to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, the project is pending award, which he hopes can happen over the next week or two, as the pandemic prevented closing of the procurement.

For fiscal 2022, GDOE requested more than $373 million – about $330 million to support operations and more than $42 million to fund capital improvement projects.

However, the governor's executive budget request seeks just about $202 million in local funds for the education department, which is more in line with recent appropriations, and would be another reduction should the Legislature agree with that amount.

In addition, while Moylan has introduced a bill to help facilitate the upkeep of public schools, another measure he's sponsored, Bill 4-36, is projected to take about $5 million from one of the funding sources for GDOE and other agencies.