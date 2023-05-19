School fails sanitary inspection; online learning being considered

Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School failed to pass a sanitary inspection conducted April 6, according to a teacher who asked to remain anonymous. The Mangilao school is now considering online learning for its students.

"(Guam Department of Education) leadership held a meeting with school administrators on Monday, May 15, 2023, to inform them of the results of the (Department of Public Health and Social Services) Division of Environmental Health reports and (the) status of schools with the course of action being to change the modality of learning to online," said the elementary school teacher.

According to the teacher, the next day the school’s principal held a meeting with teachers and staff "to verbally inform them that Price failed the inspection."

The teacher noted that "nothing has been officially shared with teachers, staff or parents of Price School."

While a copy of the inspection report was not available as of press time, the campus is decades old. In 1976, it was rebuilt after Typhoon Pamela.

"The campus was built to house 300 students and currently has double that population," the teacher said. "At one time, the population was close to 800 students. Big issues, such as electrical, structural and plumbing on a building 40-plus years old involves a lot of time, money and work."

Since then, the school has fallen into disrepair, brought on by years of neglect.

Disrepair and unsanitary conditions

"To my knowledge, some of these issues have been present at Price for years. However, some issues develop with daily use and age of appliances. For example, 50% of the school's air conditioning units are 10-plus years old, and light bulbs burn out, hygiene and cleaning supplies are used daily, and constantly need to be resupplied," the teacher noted.

The issue of disrepair and unsanitary conditions is nothing new, the teacher said, and for some teachers at the school "the fact that major decisions about education are being made by noneducators is most frustrating."

According to the teacher, the school administration stated no final decision has been made to close the school or to begin next school year via online learning. However, should the decision be made, it will be made pending a DEH inspection and a "D" rating given, or if the school is not inspected before Aug. 9, the administration said.

If and when a decision is made to close Price, official notice will be given to stakeholders by GDOE, the teacher was told.

According to officials, Price Elementary is making an effort to address the violations. "Work requests have been submitted to address concerns outlined in the DEH sanitary inspection report."

According to the teacher, "some work will be done by our staff; some by facilities and maintenance; and some by contractors. Also, variances from the Public Health regulations are being drafted and will be sent to DPHSS for approval."

However, it is unclear if Public Health has the authority to issue variances, as language in law prohibits DPHSS from approving a variance request for any of the violations that lead to the suspension of a school’s sanitary permit.

"GDOE schools that receive 41 or more demerits upon inspection will have their sanitary permit suspended, thus prohibiting a school’s onsite daily operations on campus," DPHSS said in a press release issued April 28.

Presently, Public Health is not closing any schools for failing to make the grade, as Public Law 37-4 becomes enforceable at the start of the school year in August 2023.

The Guam Daily Post requested information on the inspection, including the finding of infractions or deficiencies. Responses were not available as of press time.

Questions to GDOE on efforts to address violations at the elementary school, and when a possible decision to change instruction from in-person to online will be finalized, were also sent by the Post. Responses were pending as of press time.