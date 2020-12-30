School meal distribution program resumes today

The Guam Department of Education would like to remind stakeholders that the School Meal Distribution Program will resume today, Dec. 30. Meal distribution will be available from 9 a.m.-noon today at all GDOE schools.

The next distribution date will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and from that date forward school meals will be distributed every Friday from 9 a.m.-noon at all 41 GDOE schools, the department stated in a press release.

The school meals program provides one bundle of five days worth of nonperishable breakfast and lunch items per child, and is distributed at no cost utilizing a drive-thru operation, on a first-come, first-served basis, GDOE officials explained.

Vehicles and walkers are limited to a maximum of five food bundles. Meals are limited in availability and should be picked up at a school within a child’s attendance area.

All children 18 years and below, to include those attending public, private and charter schools, are eligible for the meal program.

The school meal distribution program is operational from 9 a.m.-noon every Friday, except on holidays and during school breaks. Walkers are accepted.

The school meal distribution program is available at all GDOE schools.