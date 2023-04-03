School names to be changed to Inalåhan

The official name of the village of Inalåhan was changed last year through legislation. The southern village's two public schools now have the mandate to update their names to adopt the CHamoru spelling.

The changes are now being implemented, after the Guam Education Board voted to update the names of Inarajan Elementary School and Inarajan Middle School to Inalåhan Elementary School and Inalåhan Middle School, respectively.

The request was introduced by village Mayor Anthony Chargualaf Jr. and several other stakeholders “to recognize and adopt the legal name of (the) municipality of Inalåhan, through the renaming (of both schools),” Mary Okada, GEB chairperson, said during a monthly meeting held March 28.

Okada said the village name change was adopted by the Inalåhan municipal council on July 14, 2022.

“Bill No. 60-32, which is now known as Law 36-16, ... also indicates Inarajan (has changed) to its native CHamoru language, namely Inalåhan,” said Okada.

The motion to the board was made by Peter Alecxis Ada to vote on the name change, which was supported by Felicitas Angel.

“I have no problem. I will be voting for the corrected name of the school, to reflect the CHamoru spelling. … I will be voting in favor,” said Ada.

He then posed a question to the board regarding how this change would affect the other villages up for a name change.

“Does it require the municipal council’s passage of the resolution? Because I have a question for (Merizo) Martyrs School. Martyrs is going to stay the same, but the word Malesso', from Merizo to Malesso', should we incorporate that or do we have to wait for the municipal council to approve?” asked Ada.

Okada responded that, for the Inalåhan situation, the municipal council's resolution is what brought the matter "forward" to the GEB.

"So that’s why we are entertaining this request this evening,” Okada said during the meeting.

Renaming schools to reflect the CHamoru spellings is an initiative some mayors, including Chargualaf, have taken up “to correct their name,” GEB vice chair Maria Gutierrez said.

The board, by law, has the power to create and adopt resolutions as they pertain to the 41 public schools of the Guam Department of Education. The ability to rename a school is done through the process of a resolution voted on by the board.

Resolutions petitioning for name change may be presented to the board by the community.

“As far as the other villages, I support the resolution because we have document and it’s by law, but they went to the extent as to prepare a resolution,” Gutierrez said. “Now, the other mayors, which is Talo’fo’fo' and Malesso', they need to come forward.”

Chargualaf was in attendance at the meeting and said he will be in contact with the principals of both schools regarding the new name.

“It’s been a long wait and, like I testified when we were requesting the name change, if the CHamoru language was destined to go away, ... we can save it. Even if we have to use one word, Inalåhan. So, thank you very much, it means a lot. Not just to me, but to the entire community,” said Chargualaf, who also said he will take care of changing the signs to reflect the Inalåhan name change.