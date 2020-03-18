Disaster teams are coming together in the ongoing efforts to stop COVID-19 from spreading around the island.

Forty-seven nurses from the Guam Department of Education, who are not in school now, have been activated to assist the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"There is a law that states in the event of a disaster that nonhospital nurses are a part of disaster teams," said Julietta Quinene, GDOE Community Health and Nursing Services administrator.

The nurses teamed up with DPHSS and the University of Guam.

Training in Tiyan

On Tuesday, the nurses each had their N95 masks personally checked during a training held at the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan.

"They were spraying a solution to see if the nurses have a reaction to it – their sensitivity. The individual will let them know when they can smell or taste it. That's the baseline. They put a hoodie on and a mask on and then we will see if they can smell it again. If they can smell it then it means the sealing is not proper," she said. "We want to make sure they are protected in the event there is coughing and other stuff."

The nurses will provide support.

"If they are on the telephone, they won't need anything, but if they go out in the field with Public Health then they will be provided with the full gear whether it's a mask, gown, a shield," Quinene said.

Each nurse will be assigned either to Public Health's Northern or Southern clinics, or to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport where passengers go through thermal screening.

"This is what we live for. This is why we are nurses," she said. "We know as part of our training that this can happen. This is our community. We are one now – one front to make sure we mitigate, prepare and ensure the numbers stay down so the hospital doesn't get overloaded."

'Preparedness is important'

Quinene said nurses are typically on standby to provide support in the event of any manmade or natural disasters.

"COVID is new, so this is our first time," she said. "This is now a pandemic worldwide. This is a new one but that's why preparedness is important and we are here to make sure our nurses are properly protected."

In an effort to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, she reminds the public to practice good personal hygiene just as they've taught the school-aged children before classes were cancelled earlier this week.

"Kids want to know (about the virus). They engage and love the idea of what they can do. They wash their hands and make the bubbles. They remind each other. We want them to be the vehicle at home. ... We are using our youth to spread that message," she said.

"Let's respect that social distancing line of six to 10 feet, wash your hands often. The more we separate right now, the less chance to spread it. If people keep mingling, keep interacting, that just increase the chances of spreading."