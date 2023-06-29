School of Nursing awarded $2.5M in construction and equipment

The University of Guam will receive $2,506,448, which will come from fiscal year 2023 Compact Impact discretionary funding, for its School of Nursing annex and equipment for the facility.

A notice of the funding was provided to the Office of the Governor late last week by Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor, of the Department of Interior's Insular and International Affairs, according to a June 20 news release from the administration.

The breakdown of funds is as follows:

• $2,184,552 for construction costs of the School of Nursing annex.

• $321,896 for equipment for the School of Nursing.

“One of the important impacts made clear by the pandemic is that the world’s health care systems need to be stronger,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the release. “This award only adds to the investment our administration has already made, raising nurses' pay by 15%. We hope to continue attracting more residents to pursue this noble profession by building a School of Nursing annex.”

“Coming out of a yearslong global pandemic, we all have a renewed appreciation for those who care for our sick and we recognize more investments must be made toward uplifting the health care community,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said in the release. “We look forward to graduating more cohorts of nursing students and becoming a premier educational institution in the region for this exceptional profession.”