School year waiver bills pass; Hagåtña restoration plan rejected

Lawmakers have passed several new bills, including two bills critical for graduating public high school seniors and the Guam Department of Education.

Bill 286 waives the requirement for 180 instructional days in a school year for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, while Bill 287-36 waives the service-learning requirements for graduating high school seniors in school year 2021-22.

The two measures passed unanimously, with Sen. Jose Terlaje absent.

"With the continuing challenges brought upon GDOE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is our hope and intention that with these granted waivers, the department will utilize the flexibility to ensure that a plan will be in place to address the learning loss and recovery of our children's education moving forward," said Sen. Telena Nelson, chief author of the education measures and a candidate for delegate to Congress.

Hagåtña redevelopment measure fails

Lawmakers meanwhile rejected Bill 246-36, the measure to approve the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Plan.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Telena Nelson, Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Mary Torres voted in favor of the measure.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Telo Taitague and Sabina Perez, as well as Speaker Therese Terlaje, voted against the bill.

The speaker said during an earlier discussion that she wanted more time to vet the proposal.

She suggested the Legislature should reject the plan, for now, to grant additional time, as senators currently are running up on a deadline to act on the measure, and rejecting Bill 246 now won't preclude lawmakers from considering the plan in the future.

Barnes attempted to move Bill 246 for possible amendments, but did not get enough votes to proceed.

Lawmakers also rejected an override of vetoed Bill 239-36. The bill would require independent adoption agencies to obtain endorsements from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services before they are issued business licenses. Eight senators voted in favor of the override, two shy of the 10 needed.

Taitague introduced Bill 239 and, after Friday's vote, she issued a release calling lawmakers who voted against the bill "Adelup rubber-stampers."

She stated that "Adelup's grip on their rubber-stampers in the Legislature has only gotten out of control" with the election mere months away.

"Without Bill 239 and without a set of interim licensure rules and regulations in place as required of (Guam Public Health under Public Law) 36-68, the government continues to ignore the real threats posed by bad actors who can and will take the time to find gaps in the system, spend money, and do whatever else they must do in order to circumvent our processes," Taitague stated in her release.

The governor has stated that Bill 239 does not impose any requirement that isn't already in Guam law.

Before lawmakers voted on bills in session, a last-minute attempt was made to place Bill 197-36 into third reading for voting Friday afternoon. The measure would appropriate $5 million to the University of Guam to help construct a Student Services Center and a School of Engineering.

Procedural concerns weighed on the measure as it proceeded through this session, and the attempt Friday ended up failing as well.

Bills and resolutions passed:

• Resolution 300-36: Expresses support for Taiwan's participation as an observer at the World Health Organization's 75th World Health Assembly and reaffirms support for Taiwan's participation as an observer in international organizations.

• Bill 258-36: Exempts homeowner association membership dues and common area fees from the business privilege tax.

• Bill 245-36: Extends the deadline for wholesale and retail establishments to comply with the paper bag ban to July 1, 2025.

• Bill 267-36: Amends law and processes for resolving public utility ratepayer disputes.