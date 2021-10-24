Public school social workers are working with Child Protective Services to close the gap between reported and actual child abuse cases.

“Our social workers in getting referrals, we have actually been working closely with CPS,” said Doris Bukikosa, administrator with the School Climate Culture and Engagement Division of the Guam Department of Education. "They’ve had a lot of older referrals that they’ve had to catch up on, so we’ve been working with them very closely on some of those referrals.”

School social workers have assisted CPS in reopening and re-establishing cases or verifying any specific situation that needs additional attention, she noted during a GDOE community input session on Thursday.

“We are very aware much aware of an increase in situations or cases, but not necessarily reported,” Bukikosa added.

She noted that with students now back in classrooms, teachers, counselors and social workers need to see “how students are responding or reacting at the school site” and then they need to determine how to move forward in helping students.

Bukikosa, who oversees GDOE’s school counselors, has been coordinating efforts between social workers and community program aides.

Various government officials and advocacy organizations have noted that while reports of abuse have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been indications that the abuse has gone underreported.

“I think the professionals agree that child abuse did not go down, but, we definitely felt that when especially elementary children didn’t have physical access to the teachers, that they weren’t reporting because a lot of reporting goes to the teacher. These kids like their teachers, they respect their teachers they tell the teachers what’s going on,” said Karen Carpenter, grandmother of a Simon Sanchez High School student and the executive director of Victim Advocates Reaching Out (VARO).

Teachers are often the lifeline for these students.

For about 18 months now, most students have mostly attended class virtually, which means they don’t see their teachers or school counselors as often as they did prior to the pandemic.

In legislation introduced by Sen. Mary Torres in September, CPS indicated it had 500 children in Guam's foster care system, compared to 270 in May 2019. The numbers also increased following DYA's discovery of more than 900 unaddressed CPS referrals earlier in the year, according to Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, who has oversight over CPS.

GDOE officials asked Carpenter for input on addressing abuse of minors and getting them to open up.

“The best way is to get more contact, more time with their teachers, then they’ll have that avenue open up again because online isn’t going to do it,” Carpenter said.

Education at school level

GDOE officials were in agreement and noted the need to ramp up efforts to educate at the school level.

“The teachers have the materials and provided training, but, I think that something that we can continue to reinforce. It’s there, it’s being taught.” GDOE Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz added that more has been done to address abuse, such as partnering with the Judiciary of Guam to offer students knowledge on local laws pertaining to minors through the ‘Play by the Rules,’ program.

“There is a character education program that all middle schools should be implementing,” Cruz said, reiterating that school administrators, counselors and teachers tend to be the lifeline for students. “What’s important is educating our students to know that what’s happening to them is not their fault.”

Cruz said the department has rolled out a number of programs, such as the Lani-Kate curriculum. The Lani-Kate Task force was created under Public Law 31-97, it is focused on the prevention of child sexual assault and sexual abuse through the “My Body is Special: A Sexual Abuse Prevention Curriculum.”

“They need to know and be reminded that if they feel fearful they need to reach out to someone they trust and most of the time it is at the school level whether it be a teacher or administrator,” Cruz said.

GDOE officials reiterated that when it comes to reporting abuse, they have an open door policy where students can feel safe to share their struggles and issues.

Once GDOE is notified of any type of abuse occurring, proper authorities will be contacted to further investigate the matter.