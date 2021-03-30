Schools can share teachers with regional learning program

Students whose families opt for the online model of learning next school year may be sharing a teacher from a different school.

The Guam Department of Education is creating a regional online learning program that would allow the Guam Department of Education to create teams of teachers who would teach exclusively online. Their students would come from various schools.

This would allow those teachers who are in class in a more traditional education setting to focus just on face-to-face learning.

The goal is to provide students with a quality education and teachers with a less stressful workload, GDOE officials stated.

“We want to not create additional stress for teachers and having our teachers … quit their jobs because it's so stressful that they're not able to handle teaching two models of learning,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“So we want to be able to provide as much support and assistance to our teachers as well as our school administrators and then our students.”

Currently, GDOE teachers provide instruction in three models of learning: hardcopies for kids who pick up packets and turn them in a week later, face-to-face, and online. It’s a task that has stretched many teachers thin. But the hope for next school year is to dedicate teachers to either online or face-to-face instruction.

School year 2021-2022, which begins in August, will involve two models, the traditional face-to-face learning and online instruction.

Sanchez said the concept of regional teaching online will allow GDOE to maximize resources.

“(Let’s) say, Talofofo does not have a fifth grade teacher that can do online instruction, then we will be able to refer that student to a different school and that will be the same for our middle schools as well as our high schools,” he said.

Because the program is online, students and teachers will not need to transfer schools.

"So the teacher can remain at John F. Kennedy High School for example, and teach a Simon Sanchez High School student," Sanchez said. "It's just a matter of working logistically with the schools, the school administrators and the counselors to find out if their class is available online at the various high schools as well as the middle schools and the elementary schools."

The intent is not to create a new school, said Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations. Instead it is to provide instruction five days a week utilizing all teacher resources.

“I’m set to do it. We do have our committee members. We have our elementary or middle school and high school groups are already working on the online learning and getting our students to be able to participate in schooling in the multiple schools and not just one school,” Cruz said.