Schools, educators scramble for Monday's return

With the recent Guam Education Board mandate for public schools to return Monday to five days a week of in-person learning, educators and schools are scrambling to get ready with just this weekend left to prepare.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez had planned to start phasing in the return of full face-to-face instruction for high school students on Dec. 1, followed by elementary and middle school students on Jan. 3, 2022, but the education board voted for the earlier schedule.

The decision to resume five days of weekly instruction for all 41 GDOE schools was made Tuesday evening, effectively providing GDOE teachers and schools with only one workday to make adjustments to the accelerated timeline before the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We will continue to support our schools as they reopen for five days of instruction next week. We have been given direction by the board and we will work hard to ensure that things go smoothly,” Fernandez said.

That means some GDOE employees will have to work through this weekend to prepare schools for the return of roughly 26,000 face-to-face students to the classroom full time.

Up until the board meeting, GDOE students attended physical campuses in two groups with alternating schedules to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

But on Monday, classrooms will be back to full capacity.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several GDOE teachers who asked not to be named. They were not happy with the board's decision.

“What is the rush? Learning loss? There will be no significant change unless you change what’s going on in the home environment. Why couldn’t they wait till the second semester? Why drop this on educators?" a teacher for 20 years, who requested anonymity, said. Certain educators on the board, the teacher said, are "clueless to the struggles we face as teachers and staff in school these days."

“I guess we will not have any social distancing and we can forget about 3-foot distance in the classroom, too," the teacher said.

“Other teachers who have reached retirement or are close to it want to get out because of these games being played. We’re puppets on strings and I, as well as many educators, are sick and tired,” the veteran teacher said.

Another GDOE teacher told The Guam Daily Post the schools are not ready for Monday’s return.

“Absolutely not. We knew ahead of time they'd already made the decision without teacher input, per usual. They completely ignored the teachers' opinions,” the second teacher said.

Despite the resolution indicating that the Guam Federation of Teachers was on board with the Nov. 29 resumption of five days a week of face-to-face instruction, GFT President Tim Fedenko made it clear during the board meeting that the union did not support the idea.

Instead, Fedenko was in support of the gradual return beginning on Dec. 1.

Last March, the board, through resolution 2021-03, gave Fernandez the authorization to make decisions based on two factors, a risk-based assessment of the community situation and vaccination eligibility of students.

But during the board meeting Tuesday, GEB member Maria Gutierrez, chairwoman of the safe and healthy schools committee, scolded Fernandez for initially announcing Dec. 1 as the likely return.

Gutierrez authored the resolution that pushed for the Nov. 29 resumption of five-days-a-week instruction because of the need to provide adequate education to students.

“We have an obligation. I know not all are going to be very happy, but I am going to take that chance,” Gutierrez said. She said the board could be sued for not providing an adequate education.

Guam public schools are required by law to provide 180 instructional days per school year, and Gutierrez voiced concern a waiver might not be enough to avoid violating the mandate.

Some students not fully vaccinated

Fedenko is worried that parents are going to be forced to send their children to school without having the chance to be fully vaccinated.

He also noted that adequate supplies and equipment necessary for mitigation measures are not available in schools.

“We’ve had (personal protective equipment) still coming in, we don’t have canopies up, you just heard it, people, we don’t have chairs out; we don’t have HEPA filters out. They’re trying their best. It’s not (Fernandez's) fault but we’re pushing something ... we don’t have any facts that (there is) learning loss; it’s all theory,” Fedenko said.

Not enough time for new hires

The return to full classroom learning on Monday also does not provide adequate time for GDOE to get new hires into schools, Fernandez said. Last weekend, 305 potential applicants turned out for a job fair hosted by GDOE.

“We are working with (the human resources division) to expedite those positions into school in support of the return to five days of instruction. Those include community program aides, one-to-one aides, as well as substitute teachers," said Fernandez. One-to-one aides are needed for children with special needs.

The paperwork for more than 100 teacher assistants has been processed and the new hires are on their way to work in their respective schools, Fernandez said.

GDOE had hoped to get the new hires assigned to schools prior to students returning.