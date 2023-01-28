The Guam Department of Education federal programs division is trying to go by the book, as its deadline for fiscal year 2023 federal grants is approaching.

The island's school administrators came together Thursday morning to brainstorm and collectively find the best ways to use federal funds.

“The consolidated grant is a formula grant that is received by the different states and territories. And in this case, Guam receives about $30 million of federal grants to support two areas – teaching and learning and safe schools," Ike C. Santos, federal programs administrator, told The Guam Daily Post. "We’ve brought together 41 public school administrators, 12 Catholic school administrators, the 4 charter school administrators and all key players so that they can be able to find out how best they can use these federal dollars to support those two areas.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Presentations at the conference allowed educators to explore outside their normal framework and decide what their schools needed the most.

“Things from emotional behavioral support, to taking the ACT test, to STEM, to everything and anything. This is that opportunity to think outside the box and how can they best use those funds,” Santos said.

Santos explained that once the most important needs were identified, such as science, technology, engineering and math, the application process required all the schools to come together and present a packet. The packet must adhere to three justifications.

“Let’s see how we can put this together that’s allowable, reasonable and allocable,” Santos said.

Being able to correctly apply these three justifications will ensure that teachers are able to get what their schools need, not what they want, into the classrooms as soon as possible, said Santos, "What they need to ensure that teaching and learning occurs and that schools are safe.”

Help with applications

Santos said his team will help all administrators and schools with drafting and final presentations to ensure they have the best proposals. All applications for federal grants will be due the first week of April.

“We will go with a draft one, draft two and then final draft. So, we will rewrite it and then help them put it together so it becomes allowable, reasonable and allocable,” Santos said.

Educators were briefed on the programmatic and administrative requirements for the consolidated grant three-year cycle, where goals and objectives need to be decided and must be measurable and reasonable to provide desired outcomes.

Santos explained that what the U.S. Department of Education is looking for is writing the application so it is approvable and acceptable.

“Your goals and objectives still remain intact for three years, but you’re just going to tell us what types of projects and activities you will do to address those goals and objectives. ... You can change the project or activity, but the goals and objectives must stay the same,” Santos said.

Educational institutions from prekindergarten to 12th grade and nonprofit organizations submit applications, Santos said.

“So, all 41 public schools are going to come up with their specific ideas on projects and activities that will fall under each of them and then they package everything together and submit to our office. In the charter schools, they have to piggyback on the four. For the private schools, they can either do one of two things. They can piggyback on what public schools are doing, but we want to improve it a little bit more,” Santos said.

“You cannot do anything capital improvement. It’s only safe schools and teaching and learning. And it must be supplemental in nature, ... anything that is not required by law. ... Because it’s federal dollars, everything has to be justifiable. It’s not a gift, you must be able to justify the need,” Santos said.