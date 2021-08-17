Just hours away from approaching the waters of the Marianas, a closely monitored weather system had maximum sustained winds of 25 miles per hour, well under the bar for being considered damaging to most local buildings.

The Guam Department of Education and the island's Catholic school system both confirmed they will hold classes today.

A sustained delay in the intensification of Tropical Depression 16W led the National Weather Service to cancel its tropical storm watch for both Guam and Rota on Monday evening.

The change means neither island is expecting storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater when the system makes its closest point of approach today.

But a number of hazardous conditions are still expected through tonight, including potential flash floods, high surf, and a high risk of rip currents. Heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches is still expected for most of Guam until tonight, with higher amounts possible for localized areas.

“Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet is expected in the surf zone, for north- and east-facing reefs for Tinian and Saipan, and along west and north facing reefs for Guam and Rota,” the Joint Information Center stated. “Dangerous swimming conditions and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.”

Guam still in COR 3

As of press time, neither the government of Guam nor the island’s military command has announced changes to the island’s condition of readiness, which is currently designated at COR 3.

“At COR 3, schools and government of Guam operations are expected to continue as normal,” the JIC stated in a release.