Teachers and school staff, on Friday, began calling parents who had chosen face-to-face instruction for their children this school year, as the Guam Department of Education underwent a sudden shift in planning.

Recent spikes in COVID-19 positive cases resulted in Thursday's decision to delay face-to-face instruction for two weeks. Classes still begin on Aug. 17 but parents and students will, for now, only have two options: online home learning or home learning through hard copy materials.

Parents who selected the face-to-face model should contact their child’s school to select one of the two home learning models, according to GDOE.

Even before the announcement to delay traditional classroom instruction, as the number of COVID-19 cases grew, GDOE did see parents calling schools to change their child's learning model to one of the home learning options, according to education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"Just over this last week, a lot of schools telling us of the last-second changes," he said.

Employees were not immune to anxiety either.

Most parents, about two-thirds, already chose a home learning model and GDOE instituted alternating schedules to further limit the number of students on campus at one time.

But many teachers and staff were still anxious about the beginning of classes, hoping to hear a clear position on the island's public health situation and whether it was still safe to open schools, Fernandez said.

Such concerns manifested in Guam Education Board discussions to delay beginning the school year by a week. The motion failed just a couple days before GDOE would decide to delay face-to-face instruction, following input from the governor and her public health experts.

The immediate issue now is contacting parents to shift learning models and reaching out to families difficult to contact.

Families who did not register and select a learning model had their children automatically placed in face-to-face instruction.

Some students hard to reach

"My biggest concern is that there is a portion of our school population that over the summer, despite attempts to do outreach, we were unable to contact them and they were unable or unwilling to engage with our school system ... These are the families we fear might be disconnected in various ways from the community and from our schools," Fernandez said.

Some of these families may also face barriers shifting to a home learning model. One family who contacted Fernandez asked about hard copies, but they have issues with transportation to pick up materials, the superintendent said.

It's possible some students might show up to school on Aug. 17, according to Fernandez. At the very least, GDOE can then identify these students and update contacts, as well as get them into a home learning model.

But with physical attendance not possible, the challenge is to figure out ways to continue reaching out to these students and their families.

"I think now what we're going to have to do is work with every teacher who might have one of these students enrolled in their class ... participate in making that additional outreach to see whether they're successful, or in conversations at the school level, to determine if we know these kids and others ... who might be able to assist us in reaching out," Fernandez said.

GDOE could also reach out to the village mayors, he added.

PCOR1 challenge

Summer was an opportunity to ensure GDOE had reliable contact information and the department is happy to see what it considers to have been a generally high response rate.

But Guam is now back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. For GDOE, this means its facilities will be closed to the general public, although employees are still required to report to work.

Closed facilities will make the job of connecting to families harder, Fernandez said.

"That's a big challenge ... it means that the student not connected are at risk of falling behind. Not just academically, but we are also aware of the many supports that come from being at school," he added.

Special education

Special education students naturally chose their own learning models as well, with some families wanting their student to go to school every day, Fernandez said. The department is working to address concerns with the delay in face-to-face instruction but part of the problem depends on how long the delay will last.

"If it's two weeks, our plan is to work with the families ... I think that can be dealt with because it's a short-term situation. My bigger concern is to figure out what happens if the public health situation doesn't improve and this delay extends," Fernandez said.

State jurisdictions face the same concerns because some special education students do need the in-person support, he added.

"We're just going to have to do our best to figure out how to meet those obligations in this current environment," Fernandez said.

As for families making the shift to hard copy home learning, Fernandez said he believes they can be included in distributions without delay. The first couple of weeks to the school year as planned is not too intense on academics, with lessons focused on getting back into the routine and adjusting to the "new normal," he added.

There was some concern from school principals about the availability of supplies to support hard copies for all students.

Fernandez said some schools may have "hedged their bets" on supply availability by notifying parents that there might be a delay to hard copies for newly enlisted home learners, but the supply chain is being accelerated.

"I'll listen out and see if any schools are having particular challenges," he added.

Catholic schools

The governor's latest executive order affects more than GDOE, as it closes all schools on Guam while allowing for distance learning.

Like GDOE, Catholic schools will also be transitioning into pure distance learning.

The Archdiocese’s Superintendent of Catholic Education, Juan Flores, met with school administrators Thursday to prepare their plan of action, a release stated. The schools provided updates to their parents, guardians, families and students yesterday. They will continue to do so, especially in the transition to distance education.