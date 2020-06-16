Scientists urge preservation of manta rays and their habitats

Even as the pandemic has offered the opportunity for local residents to explore the island and the marine wonders of the surrounding waters, scientists urge caution.

“The global pandemic and its fallout has increased our isolation and boredom. This takes many of us outside as we desire to uplift the soul and get back in touch with nature,” stated officials with the Micronesian Conservation Coalition.

“Between this and social media frenzies over manta rays, people have started coming over to the reef to seek out manta ray interactions. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a congesting of seekers that are disrupting the manta rays’ natural behaviors.”

Snorkelers and paddle boarders have reporting seeing Guam manta rays gliding and feeding along the western central side of the island, the Coalition noted.

Scientists are now asking the community to help preserve the habitats of the small population of Guam manta rays.

Researchers have “witnessed and documented excessive chasing and touching of the mantas, which are resulting in distressed behavioral changes in such a short time,” the Coalition noted.

“The impact includes the noticeable departure of members of this very small group of manta rays, a documented micro-population of 53. More importantly, these undue interactions are changing the natural mating and feeding behaviors of the Guam mantas.”

The Coalition and its supporters are pleading to residents “avoid the manta rays’ habitat area.”

Snorkelers or paddles boards congregating at one time creates a “hard surface” on the water, disrupting the natural feeding and mating patterns.

“We are very concerned about the increased traffic of people in the mantas’ habitat, as this introduces an unnatural interference. The mantas target certain fish spawn in the area, which are also disturbed by excessive human presence. The mantas are unable to feed unobstructed or even perform natural mating patterns. When people dive down to take photos, this cuts off the unique ‘mating chain,’ as male mantas pursue a single female manta,” shares MCC Executive Director, Julie Hartup. The organization’s plea is to respect and not disturb these areas to help maintain the ecosystem mantas need to survive. Swimmers, divers, paddlers and motor operated ocean vessels are asked to please understand and help protect the sensitive, unique and small population of Guam mantas rays.