Tourism in 2022 is off to a rocky start - with Guam travel cancellations climbing close to 5,000 based on Guam Visitors Bureau's latest rough estimates, and airlines continuing to delay resuming or increasing their flights over COVID-19 omicron variant concerns.

Guam's main tourism source markets of South Korea and Japan remain on tight travel restrictions because of omicron.

It's hard to measure the total trip cancellations right now because everything is in flux as a result of omicron, GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco said on Monday. Thus far, he said GVB is estimating the cancellations at 3,000 to 5,000.

In early December, the cancellations rose from 500 to 2,769.

More than 2,500 U.S. flights have been canceled because of COVID-19 and extreme weather during the holidays.

A more specific estimate on the number of Guam-bound travelers that canceled their trip is expected to be presented at the GVB board meeting next week, the bureau said.

Prior to omicron reaching South Korea in late November, for example, the total available seats to Guam were at 18,034, according to GVB data.

But by Dec. 20, the available Guam-bound seats from South Korea dropped to 9,880, GVB data shows.

That's a total loss of 8,154 seats in about a month, including Asiana Airlines' decision to delay its return to Guam from Dec. 23 to Jan. 30.

Budget carrier Air Seoul delayed its planned flights to Guam from Jan. 29 to March 27, while Korea's biggest low-cost carrier Jeju Air held off increasing its flights from twice a week to four times a week until Feb. 26, Korean news agencies reported on Monday.

GVB, however, expects Lunar New Year charter flights to Guam from four airlines, with 818 total seats.

subhead:

Bright spot

On a positive note, GVB reported that Guam arrivals went up for the eighth straight month, as more restrictions were lifted before omicron became a variant of concern.

November 2021 arrivals reached 9,615, a 275.3% increase compared to the 2,562 arrivals in November 2020, GVB data shows.

GVB noted, "56% of Koreans that came to Guam in November stated this was their first trip to the island."

Calendar year-to-date arrivals were still 78% down compared to 2020, while the first two months of fiscal 2022 enjoyed a 227% increase over the same period in 2021.

Of the total November arrivals, 4,162 came from the U.S. mainland and Hawaii, while 3,639 came from South Korea. Japan arrivals reached only 345 that month, and 336 travelers came from the Philippines.

Japan and South Korea reimposed their quarantine and entry restrictions for foreigners, among other things.

With Guam's visitor industry still far from recovery, the government opened a new $50 million forgivable loan assistance program for tourism-related businesses.