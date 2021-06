Members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Guam took part in an Open Water Scuba Diver Program facilitated by Micronesian Divers Association instructors Eric Dalrymple, Rick Gaskill, Bryan Boudreaux and Jessica Mills.

"The cadets did a great job," said Lt. Cmdr. Tom Cepeda, regional director of U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Region 14-2 Pacific Guam. "Their performance was stellar, their courage had no limit and they were an example to be proud of."