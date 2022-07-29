Sea Grant receives national status

The University of Guam Sea Grant program announced recently in a press release that it “achieved institutional status after receiving a unanimous recommendation from the National Sea Grant Advisory Board and the official designation from senior leadership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which funds the National Sea Grant College Program.”

With the new designation, UOG is now both a Land Grant and Sea Grant institution, UOG Sea Grant stated in the release.

“NOAA officially approved UOG Sea Grant’s institutional designation in the spring of 2022,” the organization stated in the release.

“This year is the University of Guam’s 70th anniversary, and it also marks our 50th year as a Land Grant institution,” UOG President Thomas W. Krise said. “Earning the official designation as a Sea Grant institution is a transformational accomplishment for us. Reaching this milestone gives us another reason to celebrate this year.”

A graduation ceremony is planned for Aug. 11 at the UOG Calvo Field House.

After the graduation ceremony, a community celebration will feature an outreach table and musical performances by TAJ, Joe Guam, and The John Dank Show, and a chance to win a paddleboard, according to the release.

“We are thankful to the National Sea Grant College Program for recognizing us as a trusted leader and partner in our community capable of executing effective programs relevant to local, regional and national priorities,” said Austin Shelton, UOG Sea Grant director. “We look forward to celebrating this achievement with our community.”