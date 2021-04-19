Seabee dies while assigned in Tinian

A Navy sailor serving on the island of Tinian as part of a construction battalion died on Sunday.

The sailor was a member of one of the construction battalions of the Civil Engineer Corps of the U.S. Navy, according to Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for the military's Joint Region Marianas. Sailors in these battalions are also called the Seabees.

The Navy didn't indicate how the Seabee died but on Sunday, a search-and-rescue was held in the area to recover a sailor who was in distress at sea.

The sailor was pronounced deceased at the Tinian Health Center at 5:18 p.m. Sunday.

The sailor was assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours following the notification of the sailor's next of kin.

The sailor was part of a Seabee construction team deployed to Tinian for numerous infrastructure improvement projects.

"In accordance with Navy procedure, the cause of death is currently under investigation," according to Moore.

The Seabees have been working to improve infrastructure on Tinian island, including roads, utilities, and the island's waterfront, as part of plans for the U.S. military to conduct training on the tiny island about 128 miles from Guam.

Tinian once was a strategic launchpad for the U.S. military's air bombing runs in World War II.