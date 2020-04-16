Troops from the Naval Construction Force, better known as the Seabees, are developing a 150-bed field hospital that will be run by more than 400 personnel in the military's South Finegayan property in Dededo, formerly known as the Royal Palms housing area.

The project is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Another 75-bed field hospital is being developed by the Air Force's Red Horse Squadron engineers on the grounds at Naval Hospital Guam in Agana Heights. The Agana Heights field hospital will be operational in a week, according to the government of Guam.

The military's Joint Region Marianas deferred comments on the projects to the governor's press release.

The press release stated: "DOD will be postured and well-equipped to support the greater Guam community and the region" if military assets and personnel will be requested to assist Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper called her Wednesday morning to inform her of the plan to develop field medical facilities on the island.

"This project will not only support efforts to get the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt healthy and back out to sea but will also give expanded ability to add to the government of Guam’s medical capacity," the Joint Information Center stated.

Esper also thanked the governor for allowing the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors who aren't afflicted with COVID-19 to stay in quarantine at Guam hotels.

The governor said Esper told her the military will leave the medical tents and equipment for Guam's use when their mission is finished.

Air Force engineers assigned to the 554th Red Horse Squadron are building three 25-bed units within the fence line of Naval Hospital Guam.

The extra beds and additional staff of 90 Air Force personnel will provide expanded capacity for Naval Hospital Guam, allowing expansion from 42 beds to 85 beds and from a six-bed intensive care unit to 24 beds.

