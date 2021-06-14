A group of seafarers in Guam is asking residents of the Mariana Islands for assistance as they begin efforts to carve a replacement for the 35-foot canoe destroyed in a recent fire in Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Guma Higao, a traditional canoe house in Susupe, Saipan, caught fire June 7. In the hut was a canoe still under construction that was destroyed, Saipan Cultural Affairs Secretary Joseph Deleon Guerrero has stated. He said having the assistance of more carvers would help resurrect and complete the canoe. The work could take about a year, depending on the number of carvers available.

Members of the Piailug Seafaring Academy on Guam were saddened by the news of the canoe's destruction but are determined to help.

"With both an indomitable and yet humble spirit, Palu Tony Piailug and Juan 'Mamis' Castro immediately decided to rebuild (the canoe) for the Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture 2024 voyage," the academy stated in a press release.

Antonio "Tony" Urmeyang Piailug is a master canoe carver and master navigator. Castro is the project coordinator. FestPac is a cultural festival with participating nations from throughout the Pacific, from as far west as Australia and the island nation of Palau to French Polynesia and the Pitcairn Islands in the east. As part of the festival, canoes from various islands will travel to the site of the celebration, which will be Hawaii in 2024.

Piailug Seafaring Academy carvers who studied under the master carver and navigator noted: "Our ancestors have always believed that a canoe is truly a family member within our traditional oceanic beliefs. A canoe provides villages with food, with purpose, and is a way of life. A canoe is not truly owned by one person or family, but rather the community that helps create it and whose lives are supported by it."

Peter Joseph San Nicolas, an apprentice carver and member of the academy, said there are 10 apprentices in Guam who "stand ready to assist Palu Tony and Juan in the carving of this new canoe, but we need your help."

The group has created an online fundraiser at gogetfunding.com/canoe-reconstruction-at-guma-higao.

All donations will go directly toward much-needed supplies and getting Guam apprentices to Guma Higao to assist in carving the canoe, the group said.

San Nicolas said the work is expected to start in August, assuming a tree trunk for the keel of the canoe is found by then. The tree used to carve out the original canoe that was damaged by the fire came from Rota. Other carvers will work around their schedules to see if they can be in Saipan for at least a week at a time.

"Juan and Uncle Tony have had much help in other aspects of the project, but when it comes to the carving aspect, their resources on Saipan are limited," San Nicolas stated. "The prior project took two years to get to where they were before the fire, and we would like to help speed that timeline up significantly. But we need everyone's help to get there."

For more information, contact PJ San Nicolas at 671-480-6775, at piailugseafarers@gmail.com, or on Instagram @piailug_seafaring_academy.